WATCH: Paloma Dineli Chesky Releases Her First Music Video 'Wondering'

Paloma takes a leap into the pop world with her new high energy album "Thirteen" featuring nine original songs composed, sung, and produced by Paloma.

Nov. 15, 2021  

Paloma Dineli Chesky the new tour de force phenomenon singer, songwriter, and producer's new music video "Wondering" is now available for viewing.

Watch below!

Already veteran of the stages of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the New York Philharmonic by the time she was thirteen Paloma takes a leap into the pop world with her new high energy album "Thirteen" featuring nine original songs composed, sung, and produced by Paloma. "I am excited about my debut as a new songwriter pop artist," - says Paloma. "These are all songs I wrote and produced at the age of thirteen and I hope this is the beginning of a life in music." "Thirteen" is available on all streaming platforms and her debut video "Wondering" can be viewed here on YouTube, as well as TikTok, Instagram and other outlets.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/qebFINsB4Rw

Please visit Paloma's web site www.palomachesky.com


