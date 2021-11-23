WATCH: Bianca Jade Releases Music Video for 'Everything I've Got'

Buzzing R&B artist Bianca Jade is back with the official visual to her recent hit "Everything I've Got". Staying true to her influences, her video kicks off in a vintage jazz club with Bianca behind the mic. Giving the camera everything she's got, Bianca introduces the soulful chorus before transitioning to shots of her singing in front of the Brooklyn skyline. Diamond studded in a power suit inspired by Jazmine Sullivan's superbowl outfit, her empowering choices signify that Bianca is ready to keep singing in spite of any obstacles the industry throws her way. Next, we're introduced to a scene with many mirrors; playing a key role in overcoming self-doubt, the mirrors are meant to symbolize the importance of self-reflection. The inspiring message behind "Everything I've Got" aims to motivate other artists as well as herself, to keep the faith and to trust in the process.

"Getting everything I want, Seems so far but I'm grinding and with timing I'll get everything I want / Giving everything I've got, I won't stop not done trying no I'm not done" ~ Everything I've Got

Bianca introduces a modern approach to classically beloved R&B sounds. Her fresh take and soaring vocals pair seamlessly with the celebratory mood behind "Everything I've Got"'s motivational message. Written while living in NYC, Bianca wears many hats and this song uniquely confronts the several challenges she faces as an independent artist. Understanding that sometimes we tend to get in our own way, she hopes that "Everything I've Got" will help others overcome certain thought processes that leave them stuck or creatively stifled. The uplifting and hopeful tone proves inspirational as Bianca pours her heart into her platform, reaching out to listeners all across the globe. Later, in the bridge, we are introduced to a scene where she's covered in gold paint. This is meant to signify her understanding of her worth and all that she knows she will accomplish during her illustrious music career.

About Biance Jade: Bianca Jade is a rising R&B powerhouse. Originally from Miami, FL, the Cuban-Jamaican singer-songwriter focuses on bringing light and empowerment to her listeners - especially women. Inspired by female soul-crooners such as Aretha Franklin and Alicia Keys, Bianca introduces a soulful approach to R&B that is well ahead of her years. Since breaking through with her debut album 'B-Light' in 2017, Bianca has gone on to perform with icons such as Jordin Sparks, Talib Kwali and Jojo, as well as making notable appearances on BET, iHeart Radio and NBC6's 'In The Mix' in South Florida. As her profile continues to rise, Bianca remains committed to staying true to herself so that she might be an inspiration to future generations. Her latest EP 'JADE Vol. 1' is available now on all music platforms and has garnered over 200,000 streams on Spotify alone. For information on upcoming tour dates, shows and new releases, you can follow her on social media {links provided below}.

Watch the official music video for "Everything I've Got" below!