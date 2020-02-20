WANK To Release 'White Knuckle Ride' on March 6 via Die Laughing Records

Long-running Orange County pop-punk band WANK has signed with Die Laughing Records (Michael Des Barres & the Mistakes, The Vibrators, The Venomous Pinks) which will release their album 'White Knuckle Ride' digitally on March 6. The long-awaited LP has previously only been available at the band's shows.

Guitarist Danny Walker says, "When we finished tracking White Knuckle Ride, we wanted to make sure we released it on a label that would kill for us. We found Die Laughing Records to be an ambitious label with a diverse and talented punk and metal roster, but they didn't have a band like WANK - we are shamelessly pop-influenced, hook-driven, and radio-ready - and we'll kick your ass, too. In signing with DLR, we found our partner in crime."

Die Laughing CEO Dave Dalton says, "Signing a band like WANK was a no-brainer for me, they bring a fresh and marketable sound to Die Laughing Records that really is exciting."

Jillian Elizabeth, A&R for Die Laughing Records adds, "Working with WANK from an A&R standpoint, has been such a great experience."

"It's an honor to work with a professional band such as WANK," says Die Laughing COO Rob Trisler.

All songs on 'White Knuckle Ride' were produced by WANK✪ with Paul Miner / with the exception of "Salvation" which was produced by Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters). The album was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Paul Miner at Buzzbomb Studios in Orange, CA.

WANK formed in 1995 in Huntington Beach, CA. Mixing pop sensibility, rock chops, and punk energy, WANK (influenced by the Beatles and the Clash, among others) quickly gained momentum and garnered a reputation for themselves with melodic songs and highly entertaining live shows. In 1996, WANK self-released their debut, 'Get a Grip on Yourself'. Their continuing success as a live act brought them to the attention of producer Mike Ness of Social Distortion, who oversaw the recording of "Larry Brown" for a split 7" on Time Bomb Records (1997.) Ness also produced WANK on their version of "Auld Lang Syne," their contribution to the comp, 'Christmas Gone Wrong' (1997.)

In late 1997, "Forgiven" was added to rotation at the World Famous KROQ 106.7 in Los Angeles, and WANK was still unsigned. An industry bidding war ensued, and WANK signed a historic record deal with Maverick Records. In 1998, following an expedited major label re-release of 'Get a Grip on Yourself', WANK took their show on the road, touring with The Specials, Goldfinger, Social Distortion, and Warped Tour '98. The band parted ways with Maverick Records in 1999 and focused on other projects.

WANK reunited in 2016, self-releasing their 5 song EP - On with the Show and, in 2017, added guitarist Higgins X-13, formerly of the Offspring. In 2020, WANK is back with a new full-length album 'White Knuckle Ride.'

WANK

Bobby Amodeo (lead vocals, bass)

Danny Walker (guitar)

Higgins X-13 (guitar)

Spider (drums)





Related Articles View More Music Stories