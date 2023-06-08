WALLICE Shares New Single 'Disappear'

Ahead of the release of her new Mr Big Shot EP later this month, Wallice is back with a brand new song as yet another reminder of why she is one of the most impressive new artists making music right now.

“Disappear” is an EP favorite with its subdued, Radiohead-esque opening, it quickly transforms into another gritty, raucous pop-punk cut, carrying on the energy of previous singles “Loser at Best” and “Best Friend.”

On the new track Wallice shares, “I wrote ‘disappear’ when I was in London last year with Callaghan Kevany and David Marinelli. It’s about being overwhelmed, and the stress that comes with feeling indecisive- sometimes you just have to give in to going with the flow. At a certain point, it’s the only way to live.”

Wallice is also hitting the road for a string of headline shows this summer which kicks off this month in Toronto on June 19th, with stops in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and more. She'll then roll into a UK tour including stops at Reading and Leeds.

The indie pop wunderkind has swiftly become an artist to watch, with her tongue-in-cheek, self-effacing anthems that capture the anxiety of growing up. She has found champions in the likes of NPR, Vogue, New York Times, The FADER, BBC Radio 1, Pigeons & Planes, Zane Lowe, and NME.

Wallice Live Dates - US Dates in bold

6/19 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

6/21 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

6/22 - Nashville, TN - The End

6/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

6/25 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

6/27 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

6/28 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

6/29 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

7/07 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

7/08 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

7/09 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

7/11 - Austin, TX - Antone's

7/12 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

7/14 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

7/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

7/17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

7/18 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

7/20 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

8/25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

8/27 - Reading, Berkshire - Reading Festival

10/13 - Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside

10/14 - Northcote, VIC - Northcote Social Club

After picking up her first instrument at age 6, Wallice started writing songs in middle school and later played in her high school band, inspired by the lyricism of Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey and the punky irreverence of Weezer and No Doubt. She also modeled and acted (once appearing in an episode of Frasier) throughout adolescence.

A proud college dropout, she attended the New School in New York City for Jazz Vocal performance for a year before moving back to California and connecting with childhood friend and fellow artist marinelli, who helped her hone the wistful indie pop style that led to her rise. A breakout 2021 culminated in the release of her debut EP Off the Rails, followed by her signing to Dirty Hit, her first sold-out headline shows including at The Lexington in London, and support tours with the likes of Beabdoobee, Still Woozy, chloe moriondo, Wallows and JAWNY.

Her second EP 90s American Superstar pushed Wallice even further, chronicling the rise and fall of a fictional celebrity across five cutting, tongue-in-cheek tracks. With Mr Big Shot, the stage is set and Wallice is primed to push her script forward once again.

Photo Credit: Le3ay