WAKE ME Annouces New Single 'Finger On The Trigger'

Denver-based rock band WAKE ME have today announced their new single “Finger On The Trigger,” set to be released on March 15. Pre-save the song now at https://wakemeofficial.com/fott

Produced by The Used guitarist Joey Bradford, “Finger On The Trigger” marks the beginning of a new era for WAKE ME. “We had been exploring a new sound for our band with the combination of Collin at lead vocals and working with a new producer Joey Bradford of The Used,” shares the band on the new track.

“This is one of the songs we ended up being most excited about not only because we thought it was great, but it was also very different than what we had been doing and perhaps not exactly what other bands were aiming for.”

WAKE ME have been swinging out of the gates since working with platinum super producer Erik Ron (Godsmack, Staind, Bush) in 2018 and have been invited to share the stage with some of rock's biggest names including Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown, Kim Dracula, Five Finger Death Punch, Pop Evil, Skillet, Of Mice and Men, Puddle of Mudd, Sevendust, August Burns Red, and more.

In that same timeframe, the band has accumulated over 15 million streams on Spotify alone and has been featured on multiple rock and metal editorial playlists. Their early-band rock/metal cover of Seal's "Kiss From A Rose" has garnered over 7 million streams and named as one of the "greatest rock covers of the last two decades" by Guitar World Magazine... all of this as an independent band.

WAKE ME has been carefully curating singles over the past 5 years with established and on-the-rise producers such as Erik Ron (Godsmack, Staind, Bush), Andrew Baylis (Jellyroll, VRSTY), Joey Bradford (The Used, Letter kills), and Hiram Hernandez (AILD, The Word Alive).

Their hook-filled blend of hard rock, pop, and an unmistakable foundation of metal and skate punk has established WAKE ME as a band that is continuing to evolve and expand their sound while turning the heads of fans of all genres.

The quartet now features the explosive lead vocals and guitars of Collin Sanford with original frontman Justin Ray stepping into lead guitar/backup vocal duty. The rhythm section is dominated by Travis "Tricky" Authier (drums) and the mighty Carlos Martin (bass).

Stay tuned for more music and tour dates at www.wakemeband.com

Photo Credit: Svetlana Tucker