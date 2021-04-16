VoxMusic's Latest Worship Single 'Grateful' Is Available Today

New England-based worship collective VoxMusic's highly anticipated worship single "Grateful" is available today on all streaming platforms.

Mixed and mastered by multi-platinum mix engineer Sean Moffitt (Chris Tomlin, Lauren Daigle, We the Kingdom), the worship anthem was written in response to the uncertainty of the past year. "Grateful" encourages people to hold fast to the unshakable truth of the Jesus and what he accomplished on the cross.

"Stirring gratitude in our hearts for Christ, even in challenging times, immediately changes perspective and attitude," said Vox Church Creative Director Joey Silva. "Something shifts in our emotions, mental space, and hearts when we are thankful-it's so vital! That's what really drove the creation of this song."

"Grateful" follows the release of VoxMusic's debut album "More Than Alive," which has quickly amassed over 200,000 streams globally. The worship collective is the work of the ministry at Vox Church, one of the largest and fastest growing churches in the northeast United States.



To learn more about VoxMusic visit VoxChurch.org.

VoxMusic is a collective of musicians committed to Jesus and the mission of the church. In addition to writing and producing original music, VoxMusic actively serves every Sunday across each of the Vox campus locations in various cities throughout New England. The group is passionate about creating music, growing together, and leading others into encounters with Jesus. Learn more at VoxChurch.org

Listen here: