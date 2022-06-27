Volbeat Reveal Autumn Tour Plans

Danish rock 'n' roll rebels Volbeat are eager to announce the 32-date European leg of the diverse Servant Of The Road World Tour, which will see them sharing the spotlight with special guests Skindred and openers Napalm Death (UK/Ireland) and Bad Wolves (mainland Europe), for a truly intense show.

Described by Louder as "titanic heavy metal riffs colliding head-on with rock 'n' roll groove," fans can expect a mix of Volbeat classics, deep cuts, and fan favourites from throughout their storied career, including their acclaimed latest album Servant Of The Mind.

Volbeat comment, "Finally, after so much time away, we're thrilled to be able to bring a proper Volbeat headline tour to our friends across mainland Europe and the UK. We are so excited and cannot wait to see everyone out there! We're extremely lucky to be able to bring Skindred, Napalm Death, and Bad Wolves along for the ride and share this experience with three incredible bands that we are fortunate enough to call friends."

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on July 1st. Ticket links for all dates, including VIP packages and pre-sale information, can be found here.

Show dates are as follows

With Skindred, Bad Wolves

Oct 17 - Hamburg, DE at Barclays Arena

Oct 20 - Denmark, DK at Royal Arena

Oct 23 - Tampere, FI at NOKIA Arena

Oct 26 - Leipzig, DE at QP Arena

Oct 28 - Prague, CZ at O2 Universum

Oct 30 - Lyon, FR at Le Radiant

Oct 31 - Paris, FR at Le Zenith

Nov 2 - Cologne, DE at Lanxess Arena

Nov 5 - Budapest, HU at Barba Negra

Nov 8 - Zurich, CH at Hallenstadion

Nov 10 - Barcelona, ES at Sant Jordi Club

Nov 11 - Bilbao, ES at Cubec

Nov 12 - Madrid, ES at Vistalegre

Nov 14 - Lisbon, PT at Sala Tego

Nov 17 - Milan, IT at Lorenzini District

Nov 18 - Rome, IT at Atlantico

Nov 21 - Innsbruck, AT at Olympiahalle

Nov 22 - Vienna, AT at Stadthalle

Nov 25 - Munich, DE at Olympiahalle

Nov 28 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU at Rockhal

Nov 29 - Frankfurt, DE at Festhalle

Dec 2 - Stuttgart, DE at Schleyerhalle

Dec 4 - Warsaw, PL at Expo

Dec 5 - Berlin, DE at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec 8 - Antwerp, BE at Sportpaleis

Dec 9 - Arnhem, NL at Geledome

With Skindred, Napalm Death

Dec 12 - Dublin, IE at 3Arena

Dec 15 - Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

Dec 16 - Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

Dec 17 - Cardiff, UK at Motorpoint Arena

Dec 19 - Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena

Dec 20 - London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

In conjunction with the tour announcement, the band have also shared a new, official bootleg video of "The Sacred Stones - Live from Worcester, MA".