Volbeat Reveal Autumn Tour Plans
Danish rock 'n' roll rebels Volbeat are eager to announce the 32-date European leg of the diverse Servant Of The Road World Tour, which will see them sharing the spotlight with special guests Skindred and openers Napalm Death (UK/Ireland) and Bad Wolves (mainland Europe), for a truly intense show.
Described by Louder as "titanic heavy metal riffs colliding head-on with rock 'n' roll groove," fans can expect a mix of Volbeat classics, deep cuts, and fan favourites from throughout their storied career, including their acclaimed latest album Servant Of The Mind.
Volbeat comment, "Finally, after so much time away, we're thrilled to be able to bring a proper Volbeat headline tour to our friends across mainland Europe and the UK. We are so excited and cannot wait to see everyone out there! We're extremely lucky to be able to bring Skindred, Napalm Death, and Bad Wolves along for the ride and share this experience with three incredible bands that we are fortunate enough to call friends."
Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on July 1st. Ticket links for all dates, including VIP packages and pre-sale information, can be found here.
Show dates are as follows
With Skindred, Bad Wolves
Oct 17 - Hamburg, DE at Barclays Arena
Oct 20 - Denmark, DK at Royal Arena
Oct 23 - Tampere, FI at NOKIA Arena
Oct 26 - Leipzig, DE at QP Arena
Oct 28 - Prague, CZ at O2 Universum
Oct 30 - Lyon, FR at Le Radiant
Oct 31 - Paris, FR at Le Zenith
Nov 2 - Cologne, DE at Lanxess Arena
Nov 5 - Budapest, HU at Barba Negra
Nov 8 - Zurich, CH at Hallenstadion
Nov 10 - Barcelona, ES at Sant Jordi Club
Nov 11 - Bilbao, ES at Cubec
Nov 12 - Madrid, ES at Vistalegre
Nov 14 - Lisbon, PT at Sala Tego
Nov 17 - Milan, IT at Lorenzini District
Nov 18 - Rome, IT at Atlantico
Nov 21 - Innsbruck, AT at Olympiahalle
Nov 22 - Vienna, AT at Stadthalle
Nov 25 - Munich, DE at Olympiahalle
Nov 28 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU at Rockhal
Nov 29 - Frankfurt, DE at Festhalle
Dec 2 - Stuttgart, DE at Schleyerhalle
Dec 4 - Warsaw, PL at Expo
Dec 5 - Berlin, DE at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec 8 - Antwerp, BE at Sportpaleis
Dec 9 - Arnhem, NL at Geledome
With Skindred, Napalm Death
Dec 12 - Dublin, IE at 3Arena
Dec 15 - Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro
Dec 16 - Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena
Dec 17 - Cardiff, UK at Motorpoint Arena
Dec 19 - Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena
Dec 20 - London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley
In conjunction with the tour announcement, the band have also shared a new, official bootleg video of "The Sacred Stones - Live from Worcester, MA".