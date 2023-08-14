Voilà Releases New Song 'Nevergreen' Featuring Kellin Quinn

LA-based pop-rock duo VOILÀ unveil their latest single with Kellin Quinn -- "Nevergreen." This is the duo's second time collaborating with Quinn - the first being "Cursive" off their 2022 debut album Happy Never After.

Crafting a unique fusion of pop and rock, the pair has garnered recognition challenging the confines of genre, a trend they uphold with this latest release. "Nevergreen" will be featured on VOILÀ's forthcoming sophomore LP, The Cure For Breathing, out September 15.

'"Nevergreen' is a song for when the love of your life ends up being the loss of your life instead. To be able to collaborate with my favorite band on a song this personal is something I treasure dearly!" - Luke Eisner

"This is a dream for us. We built out this track among a few others before the session and were excited that it had this explosion of a chorus moment in the track. Kellin sent over some voice memos that fit this perfectly and from there the record was born. We wanted something heavy but also catchy and felt like we got it on this one. You can hum it on the subway or scream it at the top of your lungs." - Gus Ross

"Nevergreen" with Kellin Quinn is the latest of a handful of collaboration tracks this year. Earlier this summer, the VOILÀ recruited phem to feature on their track "Crybaby" and Craig Owens on "Don't Say I Didn't Warn You."

Also to be featured on The Cure For Breathing is "Girls Don't Come With Instructions," released in the spring of this year with the accompanying playful music video. Weaved throughout single releases, VOILÀ have also played several shows this year, opening for artists like Craig Owens, Blue October, Dave Kushner, Set It Off, The Ready Set and more.

About VOILÀ

Boasting over 1M combined followers, Luke Eisner and Gus Ross make up the L.A.- based pop-rock duo, VOILÀ. Respectively from Wisconsin and London, the Emmy nominated pair combine authentic production, emotive vocals and magnetic lyricism as a duo.

Last year they released their debut album Happy Never After on October 7th and since release it has accumulated nearly 80M streams. In the last year alone, their monthly listeners have tripled (currently at 1.3M) and they are streaming over 1.5M streams each week completely independently.

With over 100 million streams on their music to date, it has seen the tops of Spotify & Apple playlists and Global Top 25 on the Shazam charts. After success on Spotify and BBC radio, the band drew eminent praise from the likes of Billboard, Pandora, Ones to Watch, and more. In the past three years, they have supported the likes of Kesha, The Fray, X Ambassadors, and Walk the Moon.

With collaborators Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) & Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens) on their last record, they have been closely collaborating with Kevin Thrasher (Escape the Fate), Kellin Quinn (Sleeping with Sirens), Kenny Carkeet (AWOLNATION), LØLØ, Craig Owens (D.R.U.G.S) & Jordan Witzigreuter (The Ready Set) on their latest offering. As writers & producers they are Emmy nominated & have a production company of their own.

They currently have songs released w/ & in play with multiple major label artists including Faouzia, Forest Blakk, Kiiara, Jojo Siwa, Sigala and more. In addition to music, Luke Eisner has an extensive acting and modeling career - he stars as the romantic male lead in Netflix's Tall Girl and Tall Girl 2 opposite Ava Michelle and Sabrina Carpenter. VOILÀ's songs "Stand Tall" and "Figure You Out" are featured in the film.