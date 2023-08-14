Voilà Releases New Song 'Nevergreen' Featuring Kellin Quinn

"Nevergreen" will be featured on VOILÀ's forthcoming sophomore LP, The Cure For Breathing, out September 15.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Voilà Releases New Song 'Nevergreen' Featuring Kellin Quinn

LA-based pop-rock duo VOILÀ unveil their latest single with Kellin Quinn -- "Nevergreen." This is the duo's second time collaborating with Quinn - the first being "Cursive" off their 2022 debut album Happy Never After.

Crafting a unique fusion of pop and rock, the pair has garnered recognition challenging the confines of genre, a trend they uphold with this latest release. "Nevergreen" will be featured on VOILÀ's forthcoming sophomore LP, The Cure For Breathing, out September 15.

'"Nevergreen' is a song for when the love of your life ends up being the loss of your life instead. To be able to collaborate with my favorite band on a song this personal is something I treasure dearly!" - Luke Eisner 

"This is a dream for us. We built out this track among a few others before the session and were excited that it had this explosion of a chorus moment in the track. Kellin sent over some voice memos that fit this perfectly and from there the record was born. We wanted something heavy but also catchy and felt like we got it on this one. You can hum it on the subway or scream it at the top of your lungs." - Gus Ross

"Nevergreen" with Kellin Quinn is the latest of a handful of collaboration tracks this year. Earlier this summer, the VOILÀ recruited phem to feature on their track "Crybaby" and Craig Owens on "Don't Say I Didn't Warn You."

Also to be featured on The Cure For Breathing is "Girls Don't Come With Instructions," released in the spring of this year with the accompanying playful music video. Weaved throughout single releases, VOILÀ have also played several shows this year, opening for artists like Craig Owens, Blue October, Dave Kushner, Set It Off, The Ready Set and more.

About VOILÀ

Boasting over 1M combined followers, Luke Eisner and Gus Ross make up the L.A.- based pop-rock duo, VOILÀ. Respectively from Wisconsin and London, the Emmy nominated pair combine authentic production, emotive vocals and magnetic lyricism as a duo.

Last year they released their debut album Happy Never After on October 7th and since release it has accumulated nearly 80M streams. In the last year alone, their monthly listeners have tripled (currently at 1.3M) and they are streaming over 1.5M streams each week completely independently.

With over 100 million streams on their music to date, it has seen the tops of Spotify & Apple playlists and Global Top 25 on the Shazam charts. After success on Spotify and BBC radio, the band drew eminent praise from the likes of Billboard, Pandora, Ones to Watch, and more. In the past three years, they have supported the likes of Kesha, The Fray, X Ambassadors, and Walk the Moon.

With collaborators Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) & Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens) on their last record, they have been closely collaborating with Kevin Thrasher (Escape the Fate), Kellin Quinn (Sleeping with Sirens), Kenny Carkeet (AWOLNATION), LØLØ, Craig Owens (D.R.U.G.S) & Jordan Witzigreuter (The Ready Set) on their latest offering. As writers & producers they are Emmy nominated & have a production company of their own.

They currently have songs released w/ & in play with multiple major label artists including Faouzia, Forest Blakk, Kiiara, Jojo Siwa, Sigala and more. In addition to music, Luke Eisner has an extensive acting and modeling career - he stars as the romantic male lead in Netflix's Tall Girl and Tall Girl 2 opposite Ava Michelle and Sabrina Carpenter. VOILÀ's songs "Stand Tall" and "Figure You Out" are featured in the film.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sammy Rae & The Friends Release First Ever Live Album Ahead of Tour Photo
Sammy Rae & The Friends Release First Ever Live Album Ahead of Tour

The new songs will follow recent highlights, including the soul-infused “Closer To You” and last summer’s jazzy retro pop singles “If It All Goes South,” which was accompanied by a stellar music video starring Barbara Lochiatto, who first warmed viewers hearts as the widow looking for a second chance at love in Some Kind of Heaven.

2
Video: Delta Goodrem Debuts Back To Your Heart Music Video Photo
Video: Delta Goodrem Debuts 'Back To Your Heart' Music Video

As well as new music and a string of live shows, 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of her record-breaking debut album, ‘Innocent Eyes’, which is one of the highest-selling debut albums in Australian history. The album debuted on the UK official chart at #2, held off the top spot by Beyonce’s ‘Dangerously In Love’. Watch the video!

3
Old Dominion to Release Memory Lane Album in October Photo
Old Dominion to Release 'Memory Lane' Album in October

With the 6-time and current Academy of Country Music and 5-time and reigning Country Music Association “Group of the Year” just topping the charts with the title track of their eight song EP Memory Lane, they are ready to release the full-length Memory Lane. Slated for an October 6th release, the 18-song project builds on what the EP contained.

4
Diplo Partnering With Secular Sabbath on Seven-Day Luxury Expedition Photo
Diplo Partnering With Secular Sabbath on Seven-Day Luxury Expedition

The expedition will take place aboard The World Voyager, a 100-cabin luxury yacht equipped with state-of-the-art technology. After flying from Punta Arenas, Chile to the continent via private charter, guests will be treated to multiple DJ sets and live performances, a live Q&A with Diplo, gourmet meals, wellness offerings, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Will Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release 'Can I Be Country Too?' Benefiting MusiCaresWill Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release 'Can I Be Country Too?' Benefiting MusiCares
Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in OctoberSomething Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October
Sarah Brightman, Nicole Scherzinger & More Join YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Musical Documentary FilmSarah Brightman, Nicole Scherzinger & More Join YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Musical Documentary Film
Video: Watch Netflix's SCOUTS HONOR Documentary Trailer Following Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse ScandalsVideo: Watch Netflix's SCOUTS HONOR Documentary Trailer Following Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse Scandals

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
ALADDIN