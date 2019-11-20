Vlade Kay Unveils Brand New Album INTERLUDE

Emerging artist from Russia, VLADE KAY has been in the forefront of the music industry in his home ground for years, and has finally revealed his upcoming international plans, and it is more than exciting to say the least...

The 19 year old singer and dancer has revealed his brand new three-track album 'Interlude'

via Subtone/Kobalt. The young The Weeknd and Michael Jackson inspired artist takes you on a ride through a dark but uplifting urban/dance atmosphere, with mesmerizing melodic vocal lines and dreamy lyrics.

The album comes ahead of Vlade's major debut single featuring DJ Snake, set for release via Mad Decent in December, with the music video (directed by Drew Kirsch) to be shot in Dubai in January 2020.

The highly anticipated collaboration with DJ Snake - who has over 7 million followers on Instagram - is sure to place Vlade under the one-to-watch radar for 2020.

The 'Interlude' album is out today on all streaming/download sites, including Apple Music/iTunes.





