Vivi Rincon Shares New Single 'overflow' & 'crash landing' EP

crash landing will arrive on February 22nd.

Jan. 25, 2023  

indie-pop singer-songwriter vivi rincon shares her new single "overflow". Bravely vulnerable and achingly raw, the yearning ballad explores the euphoric apprehension of obsessive love. "Overflow" is the fourth release from vivi's upcoming debut EP crash landing. Produced by Matt Martin (COIN, Faye Webster), crash landing will arrive on February 22nd.

"overflow" opens simply, with dark synths drawing the listener into Rincon's melancholic, haunted world of craving and codependency. As the track builds the synths are joined by persuasive, consistent percussion and gritty, crackling guitars. "overflow" builds to a frenetic peak, with the frenzied instrumentals creating a powerfully moving juxtaposition to Rincon's pure, clear voice.

Lyrically "overflow" is acutely self aware, effortlessly capturing elation and trepidation of experiencing overwhelmingly powerful emotions. The chorus line "And I will hold you tight enough so you can't let me go/when I overflow" will resonate deeply with anyone who has worried that the strength of their feelings might be the very thing to destabilize their relationships.

Rincon says this of the new single:

"overflow is what happens when you can't hold in your emotions anymore. It's when you feel all of the love and the pain and excitement and fear of being in a relationship."

"overflow" follows hot on the heels of Rincon's November release "angela". A bitter, brutally honest breakup anthem, "angela" utilizes churning guitars, grounded drums, and pop-punk affectations to deliver a scalding farewell to Rincon's ex-lover and their new partner.

As for her forthcoming debut EP, vivi says:

"'crash landing' explores the intricacies of a relationship, the ups and downs, the passion and the hate, the beautiful and the terrifying. And navigating through the intense feelings that come with being madly in love with someone."

On the earnest and honest 5-track debut project Rincon explores the uncharted emotions and adult nuance of love with wisdom and clarity far beyond her years.

As a half-Mexican half-Venezuelan queer woman, vivi rincon grew up appreciating the diversity of her hometown Houston, Texas. Heading to Berklee School of Music, the singer-songwriter met her girlfriend and eventual musical collaborator. The 21 year old found viral success on TikTok after posting her debut single "if we lived on the moon," produced by her girlfriend.

The heartfelt ballad, a vulnerable confession of vivi's struggles as a queer woman, amassed an astonishing 1.3M views. The video garnered feedback from the likes of Lizzy McAlpine, Madeline The Person, and Alexander Stewart, amongst thousands of other comments hailing vivi for the nuance and honesty of her songwriting.

Listen to the new single here:



