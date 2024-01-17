Vitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album Release

Their upcoming album is sure to be an instant fan favorite: VSQ Performs Taylor Swift due February 13th.

Jan. 17, 2024

Vitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album Release

In the midst of Vitamin String Quartet's  first national tour performing the hits of Bridgerton and beyond, the beloved pop-culture inspired instrumentalists announce their upcoming album sure to be an instant fan favorite: VSQ Performs Taylor Swift due February 13th.

From Red to Reputation to Folklore and everything in between, the quartet will deliver twelve string renditions of some of their favorite Taylor tracks from her career. The announcement comes on the heels of last week's stunning “Anti-Hero” music video, as well as the hypnotizing visualizer of the Midnights standout “Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey).”

Available just in time for Galentine's day, Swifties can pre-save the album here

In addition, fans can pre-order the vinyl LP here. Adorned in an expressive pink, yellow, purple swirl colorway (reminiscent of an artist's paint hitting the canvas), this single LP is a great one for both listening and collecting.

“I'm not sure what more can be said about Taylor Swift after all these years. She's the truest definition of a superstar,” shares James Curtiss, Director of A&R at VSQ. He adds “Her music appeals to all demographics, with a catalog that runs the gamut from her classic country days to her domination as the princess of pop, all the way to her more introspective lean into folk and indie stylings. It's the kind of career that VSQ can sink its teeth into as the dominant purveyor of classic crossover and interpreter of the biggest artists in the history of popular music. I think that says it all, actually.”

In the meantime, fans can catch Vitamin String Quartet on the road as they continue to take their reimagined string renditions across the country. For more information on Vitamin String Quartet's tour & ticket information, visit www.vitaminstringquartet.com/tour

Track list:

Side A

1. Anti-Hero

2. Bad Blood

3. Shake It Off

4. You Belong With Me

5. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

6. I Knew You Were Trouble

Side B

1. You Need To Calm Down

2. Look What You Made Me Do

3. Don't Blame Me

4. willow

5. Lover

6. Snow On The Beach

7. cardigan – Bonus Track

8. Blank Space – Bonus Track

9. Safe & Sound – Bonus Track

10. Love Story – Bonus Track

About VSQ:

Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) is one of the most popular contemporary string ensembles in the world. Erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop and pop, VSQ performs the music of artists ranging from Ed Sheeran to xxTENTACION, Lady Gaga to BLACKPINK and Drake to John Williams.

Praised by the likes of Buzzfeed, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, New York Observer, Consequence of Sound, Nerdist and more, VSQ has released 300+ albums, accumulated over 2 Billion streams and averages close to 2,000,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

VSQ has also earned numerous Billboard chartings and prominent placements across film and TV (including Netflix's Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte, HBO's Westworld, Showtime's Shameless, and ABC's Modern Family). Past collaborations include works with bands like 30 Seconds to Mars and brands Disney and Calm.

Photo credit: Colin Pregent 



