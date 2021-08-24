Visceral Punk Set Surfbort Premieres At LadyGunn And MXDWN

Perceived as a Brooklyn based punk band, SURFBORT is proving their cult cool translates coast to coast. SURFBORT's live experience is visceral and confrontational. Their feedback-strafed, guitar-shredding punk music says no to a digital age full of intolerance; they radiate love and friendship.



Since the beginning of the pandemic the band noticed how polarized society was becoming: party against party, arguing over Covid statistics, fighting over human rights, information vs. disinformation...nobody could even agree on what the truth was. People were dying, a revolution was percolating, and most people were stuck at home watching it on TV. Meanwhile (and as always) there were these groups of tone-deaf people flexing their privilege, partying obliviously with no care in the world for the large-scale suffering on tap for most people. That's what inspired the song. The title WHITE CLAW ENEMA BONG HIT satirizes the most ridiculous party combo.



"It's a metaphor for a party goer coming up with the most insane combination to escape their crazy current reality. We still party hard ourselves but it looks different now, we chug bubbly water and look out for each other. In the video, we poke fun at versions of our old, wasted selves or jocks partying in the first month of the pandemic, maskless and searching for pleasure. I think it's important to have a balance of self-care and being of service to people in need. When society and the government sets everything up for an apocalyptic hellscape, we need to continue to come together and support each other." says lead-singer, Dani Miller.



"Mostly, it is a pleasure that after working with the band and being able to see both sides of the coin, of the realness and truth in sobriety and the realness and truth in getting fed up and all it reveals. I'm so grateful that I can participate and tap into the fed up-side that will never go away, but do it from a clean, sober, and caring perspective cuz it's honestly better. We're making sicker s and if you're curious, reach out because it's a better way of doing s and making s," exclaims guitarist, Matt Picola.



"I grew up getting loaded to connect with people or connect with my creativity....that old cliche...it was fun but eventually it turned out to the opposite for me. I love that this band is all about real connection," says guitarist Alex Kilgore.



With these sentiments in mind, SURFBORT's "WHITECLAW ENEMA BONG

HIT" was that band's satiric answer to how the young were responding in the pandemic which became their upcoming new single that will release on July 29th . The single is a lead up to the bands forthcoming anticipated album to be released on September 24th. "This song is about clowning on the dangerous, ignorant, toxic, abusive, death trip that is mass black out drinking. Party culture is rad, but it's also literally destroying tons of random lives for the most cynical corporate interests on earth," growls guitarist Matt Picola.



The band also has reflected this in their upcoming video with a mix

of striking, aggressive but fun images that tell the story line of their satire look

at "WHITE CLAW ENEMA BONG HIT." "Matt Picola, our guitarist, is getting fed sparkling water through a beer bong by Nick Arnold, our bassist and it completely explodes. Amateurs... Our whole band is sober (we still party hard, but with a sober edge), but we definitely had super gnarly periods of time where we partied hard, so we just drew inspiration from those times," cackles, Dani Miller. In a nod to how Miller felt about her growing up in punk culture, she wanted to shadow that in the video visuals as well. "I'm super gender fluid. I feel like part of me is a bro skater-boi and so I let that super masculine side of me come out. Most of the time I dress like a skater boy, but for the video I went all out- with harsh judgmental skate dude at the park vibes! I wanted the ending to be like two dudes that fear their intimate homoerotic side, bumping into each other at a party and getting super agro. Just as they are about to fight, they realize they were disguising their love for each other with aggression and start making out!" says Miller. Model/Actress Ashely Smith plays the other frat dude. "We've made out a ton in real life, but for this I did a making out style as what I would think a bro would do- aggressive and sloppy. hahaha," shouts Dani. The video also features a cameo from Zach Homes, aka 'Zackass' who is also featured in the upcoming Jackass Forever movie. The song was recorded by a close friend of the band Enrique Padilla (originally from Mexico), who has a Scooby doo tribute band called Goodboy Inc. His studio is in a mirrored box full of stuffed animals- so it really added to the sound!



Surfbort will be playing this and other all new music from their forthcoming album at LA and additional NYC and other live dates to be announced shortly.