Violent Soho Release Music Video for 'Canada'

Stream Everything Is A-OK now via streaming services including Spotify & Apple Music.

Feb. 8, 2021  
Last year, Australian rock band, Violent Soho, graced fans with a new album, Everything Is A-OK, which received praise from Kerrang!, NME, Rolling Stone Australia, and more. Today, the band has released a video for the track "Canada." Watch now below, and stream Everything Is A-OK now via streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

After years of being the kids who didn't fit in anywhere with their first two records (2008's We Don't Belong Here; 2010's self-titled), Violent Soho crashed back into the public's consciousness with 2013's Hungry Ghost in a hail of riffs and "HELL F*CK YEAH"s scrawled on arms, desks, and bathroom walls the world over. 2016's WACO, meanwhile - despite a No.1 chart debut, ARIA awards, festival headlining spots and sold-out tours to the biggest crowds of their careers - came amid personal upheaval for drummer Michael Richards, bassist Luke Henery and guitarist James Tidswell.

But with Everything Is A-OK, Mansfield's favorite sons drew a metaphorical line in the sand: five albums into their career they didn't want to follow a rulebook written by other people. That's what Everything Is A-OK is: a declaration that THIS is who Violent Soho are as a band. As musicians. As mates.

"It's honest," explains vocalist/guitarist, Luke Boerdam. "It's doesn't claim to be anything it's not: it's apolitical, slacker, cynical, and trying to connect with people over a shared experience in pointing out society's failures and the personal s that follows."

Everything Is A-OK seethes with harsh reflection on the way the world has become obsessed with creating social media simulacra where everyone is repping their own 'brand,' and how connection is fleeting and shallow. It ponders the ideas of agency, emotion and how they're being sold to advertise who we want people to think we are, not who we actually are. Producer Greg Wales (You Am I, Sandpit, triple J's Like A Version) captured the essence of such at New South Wales studio, The Grove Studios.

Everything Is A-OK is out now via Pure Noise Records. For more information, please visit: http://www.violentsoho.com/.

Listen to "Canada" here:


