Vintage Trouble Confirm U.S. Tour Dates

Ahead of the June 23 release of their new album Heavy Hymnal, Hollywood Blues-funk rockers Vintage Trouble have confirmed U.S. tour dates this fall. Kicking off at the legendary Troubadour in their hometown of Los Angeles in September the band will also play Felton, Ventura and San Francisco. More North American tour dates to be announced soon. See below for full dates and ticket links.

Vintage Trouble comprises lead singer Ty Taylor, guitarist Nalle Colt, bassist Rick Barrio Dill, and drummer Richard Danielson. Taking the best parts of James Brown, Mick Jagger, Bruno Mars and Prince, vocalist Ty is widely regarded as one of the finest frontmen of his generation. The band will also be bringing their electric live show to the UK in the coming months including the slot at Glastonbury.

Formed in Hollywood in 2010 Vintage Trouble was ushered almost immediately to the world’s stages by legendary music manager Doc McGhee. Their acclaimed performance on “Later with Jools Holland” made them the sixth most trending topic in the world and catapulted their debut album “The Bomb Shelter Sessions” to number one on Amazon‘s UK charts. From there, the band was launched into non-stop touring, many times the world over, with acts like the Rolling Stones, AC/DC, The Who, Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews, Brian May, Gov’t Mule, Paloma Faith, and Lenny Kravitz to name a few.

Vintage Trouble has main-staged Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Rock in Rio, Byron Bay Blues Festival, Bonnaroo, Life is Beautiful and most other major festivals around the world and the fellas were also crowned “Best New Band“ by Classic Rock magazine. They’ve appeared the biggest TV shows around the world including David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, and a record four times in one year on the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno”.

Don Was signed Vintage Trouble to Blue Note records for the bands second record, “1 Hopeful Rd“ and that album was followed by their “Chapter II” prolific quad set of Eps. The band has been heavily featured on movies and commercials including Honda, IBM, Supercuts and John Varvatos and many more.

Vintage Trouble U.S. Tour Dates

9/7 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA - Tickets

9/8 – Felton Music Hall – Felton, CA - Tickets

9/9 – Ventura Music Hall – Ventura, CA - Tickets

9/10 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA – Tickets