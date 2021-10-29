Vintage Culture Remixes BURNS Single 'Talamanca'

Brazilian dance music behemoth Vintage Culture has remixed the BURNS hit 'Talamanca', out now on FFRR.

Furthering upon the original's infectious essence, the Vintage Culture remix of 'Talamanca' accentuates the drop and dynamizes the tech-energy - resulting in a heated, club-ready delivery. The acclaimed original has racked up over 15 million global streams, hitting #53 in the Official Charts as well as an A-List playlist spot on BBC Radio 1.

Vintage Culture is enjoying a 2021 of sold-out shows at venues such as Fabric London, Egg London, Brooklyn Mirage and Space Miami, and has also graced the stages of world-renowned festivals such as Creamfields, Lollapalooza, Untold and EDC Las Vegas. Boasting over 2 billion combined streams across platforms, his tracks 'Free' and 'Drinkee' Remix topped the Beatport charts simultaneously in July, helping further his ascent to the forefront of the dance music scene.

A producer & multi-instrumentalist, BURNS is an explosive and influential force across all genres. His writing and production work boasts six songs on Lady Gaga's chart-topping album Chromatica, including the smash hit single 'Rain On Me' with Ariana Grande, which recently won the GRAMMY award for best pop duo / group performance. Further productions include Jaden Smith's 'Cabin Fever', Britney Spears' 'Make Me' and PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'Trauma', as well as work for Gallant, Louis Tomlinson, Ellie Goulding and Pitbull.

Two of dance music's most in-demand figures come together for a killer remix.

Listen to the new track here: