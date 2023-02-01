Vintage Culture And BOMA Team Up To Launch Innovative Born Of Music Addiction Event Series

Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture reveals his partnership with forward-thinking electronic music & lifestyle brand BOMA to launch new events series, record label and clothing brand together. Born Of Music Addiction, a project that promises to enhance electronic music worldwide, looks to expand the BOMA brand platform to a global audience.



Based out of Vintage Culture's home country of Brazil, Born Of Music Addiction will be launched by a highly anticipated US event on April 7th at the Concourse Project in Austin, Texas. With further venues and dates to be announced imminently internationally.



Born out of a love for electronic music, BOMA is a lifestyle brand created in 2018 built with the goal of enhancing electronic music culture. Since its inception, the brand has produced and promoted unforgettable events in Brazil creating a diverse ecosystem of digital content creation. Via installations, tracks, documentaries, experiences, collections and more, BOMA is a brand platform that connects the national scene to the international level - starting with the electronic music scene in Brazil. Previous artists to play BOMA parties include Peggy Gou, ARTBAT, Bob Moses, Kölsch, Chris Lake, Purple Disco Machine, Yotto, and Cassian.

Vintage Culture: "When the BOMA brand was launched in 2018 I already felt there was something special about the project. Since then I've always supported and tried to be close to it in every way I could. BOMA has an energy and identity that resonates with me. What it stands for, how it makes you feel. I couldn't be happier to be now officially part of the brand. I'm so excited to start seeing everything we have planned, come together and happen. Born Of Music Addiction is who I am, it's what I am and what will guide us to expand this brand worldwide."



BOMA founder - Mit Ammar:

"Lukas was always a great inspiration for the BOMA project. Not only because of his unique talent but also for the absolute passion and dedication he puts in everything he does. He has been supporting the brand since day one and it's very exciting to have him officially on board now as part of the project, to expand the brand in every direction. It's not only about producing events out of Brazil we want to build a music culture driven studio who produce an ecosystem of outputs desirable for youth."



There can be few better than Vintage Culture to help the brand achieve this goal. From the tiny municipality of Mundo Novo, the Brazilian house DJ has risen to international stardom through his songwriting, studio productions and charismatic stage presence. Already a household name in his homeland of Brazil, he has really been announced as the world's #1 House DJ in the DJ Mag 'Top 100', while climbing to #11 in the overall poll.



His career took off in 2019 following the release of his Jorja Smith and Maverick Sabre remix, and Vintage Culture has since enjoyed Platinum success on multiple singles, as well as topping the Billboard Club / Dance and Spotify Dance Charts. Since then, he has collaborated with and remixed an array of artists, such as the late Maxi Jazz, Rufus Du Sol, John Summit, Meduza, The Martinez Brothers & Louie Vega, Diplo, Roland Clark, Aurora, Sonny Fodera, Claptone, James Hype, Annabel Englund, Solardo and so many more. Last summer, he completed an unforgettable debut residency at the iconic Hï Ibiza alongside Fisher and had one of the songs of the season with his remix of Jamie Jones' 'My Paradise'. Having just announced his debut album, Vintage Culture released the first single off the project 'If I Live Forever' ft. Izzy Bizzu, marking the start of a transformative new sound and new era.



Born Of Music Addiction promises to be an innovative meeting of minds, pairing Vintage Culture's international DJ stardom with BOMA's multimedia enhancement of electronic music via a series of events starting with April launch parties.