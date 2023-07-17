Vinny Peculiar to Release 'How I Learned to Love the Freaks' Album in September

Vinny Peculiar will release his new album ‘How I Learned to Love the Freaks’ on 15 September.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Singer-songwriter - VINNY PECULIAR-  will release his new album ‘How I Learned to Love the Freaks’ on 15 September, with recent single “Peace and Love” out now.

Alan Wilkes aka Vinny Peculiar has been putting out albums for the past twenty years to considerable critical acclaim. Landing this September, ‘How I Learned to Love the Freaks’ will be his thirteenth studio release.

The record is inspired by Hippy culture, the summer of love and the socio-political awakenings of the late 1960s. In part it’s  tribute to an emerging free-thinking youth culture, the risks they took, the values they espoused, the sacrifices they made, with the failings and ultimate implosion culminating in “Death of the Counterculture”.

Over its ten tracks the new album looks at the personal impact of these cultural shifts and its impact on subsequent generations, specifically from Wilkes’ unique stand-ppoint as both disaffected youthful enquirer and seasoned older cynic. Recent single “Peace and Love” considers protest, apathy and mistrust. “Flower Power” is both a celebration and a reminder of what can be achieved and how easily it all slips away. “Going to San Francisco” tracks a young man’s awakening and pilgrimage to the Haight and beyond.

All in all, ‘How I Learned to Love the Freaks’  is a guitar-based, Grateful Dead-inspired, Jefferson Airplane-revisited, Chocolate Watchband-approved kind of record.

Vinny Peculiar (aka Alan Wilkes) grew up in Worcestershire and trained as a nurse before signing to cult Manchester label and former home to Elbow, Ugly Man Records.

He’s since put out 13 albums of literate autobiographical pop music over a 20 year career, and has regularly toured his band, solo and duo shows. Described as “an under-sung national treasure” by Uncut, “the missing link between Jarvis Cocker and Roger McGough” by the Irish Times and “a warm-hearted Morrissey” by Q Magazine, his various former bands have included ex-members of The Smiths, Oasis, Aztec Camera and The Fall.

He’s also worked with Bill Drummond (The KLF) and written, toured and recorded as Parlour Flames, the band he formed in 2013 with ex-Oasis rhythm guitarist Bonehead. With new album ‘How I Learned to Love the Freaks’ set to land on 15 September 2023, Vinny Peculiar will be appearing at Moseley Folk Festival this September and playing a string of UK live dates across the Autumn and Winter. Full dates and details below.

VINNY PECULIAR UK LIVE DATES 2023

SEPTEMBER
02 BIRMINGHAM Moseley Folk Festival

OCTOBER
22 NORTHWICH The Salty Dog

NOVEMBER
15 MANCHESTER Castle Hotel
23 BIRMINGHAM Kitchen Garden Cafe
24 LONDON Green Note



