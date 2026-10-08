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Vinessa Shaw Teams With Freedom Fry on HOCUS POCUS Cover

The track marks Shaw's debut musical release and appears on a five-song EP of acoustic Halloween reimaginings.

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Vinessa Shaw Teams With Freedom Fry on HOCUS POCUS Cover

Actress Vinessa Shaw, who starred as Allison in the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, has teamed up with indie folk-pop duo Freedom Fry for a reimagining of 'Come Little Children,' the song featured in the original film. More than 30 years later, the collaboration brings the song back to life.

The track marks Shaw's first released music, with more on the way.

The track is featured on the new EP Haunts, out tomorrow, a collection of five acoustic Halloween reimaginings. Stripped-down, eerie and cinematic, the EP trades novelty-Halloween camp for something darker, intimate and timeless.

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