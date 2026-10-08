Vinessa Shaw Teams With Freedom Fry on HOCUS POCUS Cover

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Actress Vinessa Shaw, who starred as Allison in the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, has teamed up with indie folk-pop duo Freedom Fry for a reimagining of 'Come Little Children,' the song featured in the original film. More than 30 years later, the collaboration brings the song back to life.

The track marks Shaw's first released music, with more on the way.

The track is featured on the new EP Haunts, out tomorrow, a collection of five acoustic Halloween reimaginings. Stripped-down, eerie and cinematic, the EP trades novelty-Halloween camp for something darker, intimate and timeless.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 12 Hrs 04 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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