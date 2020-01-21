Vincent Hooper Announces New Album HERE TODAY, GONE TOMORROW

Vincent Hooper is thrilled to announce the release of his new album 'Here Today, Gone Tomorrow', available everywhere on 20/02/20, and Sydney and Melbourne dates.

With one of the most thrilling voices in the music theatre and cabaret landscape, be among the first to experience an incredible collection of songs from his upcoming album 'Here Today, Gone Tomorrow'.

"Like taking a dive down the rabbit hole into Wonderland, Vinnie infuses post-modern, theatrical, New Orleans, honky-tonk jazz into his songs."

-Vinnie's Mum

Hooper says the album has been a labour of love. Though the orchestrations are now as lush as he imagined them, with a live band that includes piano, drums, bass, strings, cello and trumpet, the music was written on a second-hand piano that his partner got him for Christmas a few years ago.

Inspired by artists like Barbra Streisand, Billy Porter and Freddie Mercury, the album is ultimately an exciting fusion of theatrical post-modern diva jazz.

Hooper says of the album "You could call it a concept album, and certainly when you listen from start to finish there is a real theatrical journey there, but there should also be enough individual journey if you choose to listen to each song separately."

Known for his powerhouse vocals and his work in many major musicals like The Rocky Horror Show, Avenue Q and Heathers, Vincent is a co-host on Joy 94.9, and regularly tours Australia with theatre shows, cabaret and live music.

If you are in Sydney, you can catch him at Claire's Kitchen on the 5th of February at 6.30pm. Tickets available at claireskitchen.com.au which includes a three course meal.

In Melbourne, the album will be officially launched at the new jazz venue Classic Southside, on the 23rd of Feb at 6pm. The night will feature a live band, and special guests Dolly Diamond, Michael Cormick and Mama Alto.

Book tickets through EventBrite.

'Here today, Gone Tomorrow' will be available anywhere you can stream and download music from the 20/02/20 with a single of the title song released on the 30/01/20





