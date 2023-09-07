Video: Zae France Drops New Music Video 'Whoa' From Latest EP 'Rhythm N Backwoods SZN II'

Keeping Summer at a sizzling high, Zae France keeps Rhythm n Backwoods Szn II invigorated with the unveil of his new music video “Whoa” featuring DaDa via Compound Entertainment/ Def Jam Recordings. The latest music video, directed by Strom Debarge & QEWLY, hones in on the R&B sensation's West Coast ties with luminary imagery native to Los Angeles.

Last month, Zae officially welcomed fans to Rhythm n Backwoods Szn II — his latest EP out now. The six-pack project delivers a dynamic dose of R&B excellence with a full range of sonics and sounds made to be enjoyed by every and all R&B fan who enjoys the traditional sounds of the genre and a new-age alternative feel that flirts with components of Hip Hop and Pop.

Earlier this year, Zae released one of the featured tracks, “What It Do” featuring Fridayy, as it was met with widespread critical and fan acclaim alike. Lyrical Lemonade shared, “What It Do displays how versatile the gifted vocalist has gotten over the years as he introduces a new sound for his fans to enjoy,” as ThisisRnB declared “Zae France has a unique ability to elevate and continue to give people what they want. The harmonious new track can be described as warm, fun, and having an upbeat R&B vibe. The new song displays Zae’s ability to craft a catchy hook and how he is continuing to climb to the top of the R&B world with every release.”

Rated R&B, Kazi Magazine , and more furthermore praised the track. Elsewhere, his song "Give It Up" continues to amass significant reception since its initial release last month, including press praise from UPROXX and Vibe Magazine as one of the 'Best R&B Songs of the Week' and a spotlight on coveted playlists including a previous cover on Spotify’s R&B Weekly playlist and placements on New Music Friday, R&B Rising, Some Kinda Way and Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Pillow Talk, Mood., Smooth and Easy, & Day One playlists. With combined overall streams already in the millions, the official visualizer currently boasts over 200K views via Zae’s YouTube channel.

Watch the new music video here: