Video: YES Launch Brand New Video For 'Mirror To The Sky' & Announce New Edition Of Their 23rd Studio Album

YES, who are Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood & Jay Schellen, released their latest studio album MIRROR TO THE SKY in May 2023, and following an acclaimed US tour late last year, the band will return to the UK & Europe for ‘The Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024.'

To coincide with this, they have launched a brand new video for an edited version of the album's epic title track, and you can watch that now here:

A new Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak edition of the album will also be released on April 5. This edition features the full album, plus the blu-ray including Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & Instrumental Mixes of the album and is available to pre-order here: https://yes-band.lnk.to/MirrorToTheSky.

‘The Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024' will include many iconic tracks from the YES back-catalogue covering fifty-plus years. The tour will also include a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of ‘Tales from Topographic Oceans' as well as music from their current album ‘Mirror To The Sky.'

Photo Credit: Gottlieb Bros.