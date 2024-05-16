Video: William Lee Golden and The Goldens' Release Music Video For 'Southern Accents'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Oak Ridge Boy, Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' have released their latest music video for "Southern Accents."

Delivering a familiar sound to this legendary classic, Chris Golden takes the lead vocals in the traditional “Golden” style. The music video for “Southern Accents” was premiered by Medium.com on 'The Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz.' Directed by Jeff Panzer, this track is available on the group's three-album set, 'Golden Classics,' which pays tribute to the songs that have influenced their lives throughout the years.



“Although we are known for singing country music when my boys were growing up, music became the one true thing that bonded us as a family,” shares William Lee Golden. “We always had the radio on in our home and especially on road trips. Back then, there were several stations throughout the country that played all musical formats. If it was good, they played it. So, when we would hit the road, music became a solid bond and helped create everlasting memories. As a result, we knew one of our favorites, "Southern Accents," had to be included, and I think the video came out great!”



William Lee Golden and The Goldens have recently released other videos, including “If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Old Country Church,” “The Long And Winding Road,”“I Saw The Light,” and “Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On.”

Country Roads

1. I Still Miss Someone

2. Four Walls

3. Welcome To My World

4. Take Me Home Country Roads

5. You Are My Sunshine

6. The Great Speckled Bird

7. Green Green Grass Of Home

8. Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On

9. For The Good Times

10. I Saw The Light

Southern Accents

1. Take It Easy

2. Me And Bobby McGee

3. The Long And Winding Road

4. Stand By Me

5. Jambalaya

6. Peaceful Easy Feeling

7. Long Black Veil

8. Southern Accents

9. Elvira

10. Multi-colored Lady

11. Bobbie Sue

12. Hollywood Nights

Old Country Church

1. Come And Dine

2. Old Country Church

3. It’s Suppertime

4. If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again

5. Until Then

6. Why Me, Lord?

7. I Know Who Holds Tomorrow

8. Too Much To Gain

9. Sheltered

10. Softly And Tenderly

11. Love Lifted Me

12. Power In The Blood

William Lee Golden and The Goldens' Tour Schedule:

JUN 04 - 3rd & Lindsley / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 05 - Blue Gate Theatre / Shipshewana, Ind.

JUN 13 - Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Texas

JUN 14 - Alto Lake Golf & Country Club / Alto, N.M.

JUN 15 - The Liberty / Roswell, N.M.

JUN 16 - Cailloux Theater / Kerrville, Texas

AUG 09 - Lincoln Theatre / Marion, Va.

AUG 22 - Loretta Lynn Ranch / Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

OCT 12 - Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

NOV 07 - Brown County Playhouse / Nashville, Ind.

More About William Lee Golden and The Goldens:

There are few things more potent than family harmony, and rarely has that been more evident than on the three new albums recorded by Country Music Hall of Fame and Oak Ridge Boy member William Lee Golden, who, along with his talented sons, have created William Lee Golden and The Goldens. The Brewton, Alabama native cements his considerable legacy in the music industry with three distinctive collections that reflect his musical roots and the journey that has made him one of America’s most unique troubadours. From revered gospel classics to beloved country gems and iconic rock favorites, Golden leads his family through the songs that have been stepping stones on his well-traveled musical journey. It all comes together as a rich sonic tapestry that fans will cherish. For more, visit williamleegoldenandthegoldens.com.

