Video: Wes Denzel Showcases His Vocals On Acoustic Performance Of 'Zodiac Killer'

Keep up with Wes Denzel as he preps his next full-length release in 2023.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Texas-based rapper, songwriter, and producer Wes Denzel is back with a new music video for Zodiac Killer. Accompanied by Nic Gwin on guitar, Denzel showcases his vocal range on this riveting acoustic performance of his soulful single from earlier this year. In the new video, the talented lyricist aims to make a statement for his melodic ability. Since its release, Zodiac Killer has received critical praise from FLOOD Magazine, KUTX, and more!

Watch below:

Wes Denzel explains the inspiration behind making the video: "It was inspired by late night tv performances. We just imagined if we were able to build a set like SNL and give the audience our best."

Wes Denzel is a budding rapper/songwriter/producer based in San Antonio, TX. The multitalented artist has opened up for top tier acts including Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q as well as performing at SXSW and gracing stages throughout Central Texas. In February 2021, following the release of his studio album "I Was Almost Happy," Wes Denzel was named KUTX' Artist of the Month.

Zodiac Killer is a Hip-Hop ode to Tyrese's R&B classic Signs of Love Making, both songs tackling Zodiac signs as a measure of compatibility. Denzel explains, "I know a lot of people are always using zodiac signs to see if they are compatible with someone or to find "love" ....So I just wanted to play on that theme. I'm kind of questioning the whole thought process of this throughout the verse, but during the hook I'm really playing into it. Really my way to make an ode to signs of love making, one of my favorite songs."

Through his live performances, Wes Denzel has become a staple in the Central Texas music scene. He looks forward to adding the upcoming release to his setlist. Denzel states, "It really has a fun vibe to it. The audience can expect a very intimate performance overall. I like to really pull people in and make it feel like I am speaking to each of them individually. Or that they have a front row view of what's going on in the song." He continues, "The emotion of the live performances is really the big difference in my opinion. Each song I'm trying to make the audience feel the sadness, happiness, loneliness, excitement! All of the emotions my songs carry, I try to embody those things into my performance."

Keep up with Wes Denzel as he preps his next full-length release in 2023:

https://www.wesdenzel.com

https://twitter.com/wesdenzel

https://www.instagram.com/wesdenzel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq0CadsmdvhCpJexb_klXXw

https://soundcloud.com/wesdenzel



