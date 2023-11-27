Video: Watch the SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING' Trailer

Tickets for the film are on sale now.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN have unveiled the official event trailer for their one-of-a-kind live concert event, SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING.

Broadcast from Japan’s Fukuoka PayPay Dome, SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, spotlights the hit-makers in their largest-scale dome tour since their debut. No matter their location worldwide, fans can gather to be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN and be captivated by the group’s electrifying blend of dynamic performances, enchanting melodies, boundless energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

On the 'FOLLOW' tour, audiences can anticipate being swept away on an exhilarating journey filled with explosive energy and an unmatched level of passion.

The K-pop icons also showcase their versatility with special unit performances by the Vocal Unit (WOOZI, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, DK, SEUNGKWAN), Performance Unit (HOSHI, JUN, THE 8, DINO), and Hip-hop Unit (S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, VERNON), each bringing their unique sound and charisma to the stage. Through their live show, SEVENTEEN aims to spread positivity, inviting CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s devoted fanbase) to join them on this uplifting journey.

Tickets are on sale now at SeventeenCinemas.com.

The group has also revealed a new ticketing shoutout (view HERE) as well as a one inviting audiences to join the live viewing experience (view HERE).

SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING will be shown in select cinemas worldwide.

SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING Screenings

AMC Bay Plaza 13 2210 BARTOW AVE BRONX, NY 10475
Showcase Concourse Plaza Concourse Plaza 214 E 161st St BRONX, NY 10451
Showcase Linden Blvd 2784 Linden Blvd BROOKLYN, NY 11208
Sheepshead Bay Stm 14 IMAX & RPX 3907 Shore Pkwy BROOKLYN, NY 11235
AMC Danbury 16 4 INTERNATIONAL DR DANBURY, CT 06810
Deer Park Stm 16 IMAX & RPX 1050 The Arches Circle DEER PARK, NY 11729
Look Dobbs Ferry 1 Hamilton St. DOBBS FERRY, NY 10522
AMC Monmouth Mall 15 180 STATE ROUTE 35 EATONTOWN, NJ 07724
AMC Menlo Park 12 55 PARSONAGE RD- UNIT 390 EDISON, NJ 08837
AMC Jersey Gardens 20 651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD ELIZABETH, NJ 07201
Showcase Farmingdale 1001 Broad Hollow Road FARMINGDALE, NY 11735
Showcase College Point 2855 Ulmer St FLUSHING, NY 11354
iPic Theaters Hudson Lights 2023 Hudson St, FORT LEE, NJ 07024
Hazlet 12 2821 Highway 35 HAZLET, NJ 07730
Showcase Island 16 185 Morris Avenue HOLTSVILLE, NY 11742
Jamaica Multiplex 15902 Jamaica Ave JAMAICA, NY 11432
Kaufman Astoria Stm 14 & RPX 35-30 38th St LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101-1401
Reading Manville 12 180 N. Main St. MANVILLE, NJ 08835
AMC New Brunswick 18 17 US HIGHWAY #1 NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ 8901
New Roc Stm 18 IMAX & RPX 33 Le Count Place NEW ROCHELLE, NY 10801
AMC Kips Bay 15 570 2nd Ave NEW YORK, NY 10016-6307
Village East Cinema 181-189 2nd Avenue NEW YORK, NY 10003
Essex Crossing & RPX 115 Delancey St NEW YORK, NY 10002
Commerce Center Stm 18 & RPX 2399 Route 1 South NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902
AMC Garden State 16 1 GARDEN STATE PLAZA (RT 4 & 17) PARAMUS, NJ 07652
AMC Palisades 21 4403 PALISADES CTR. DRIVE WEST NYACK, NY 10994

Visit SeventeenCinemas.com for the most up-to-date information about ticketing and participating theaters globally. 

SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING will be broadcast live to countries and territories including South Korea at 5 p.m. KST (live), Australia (Sydney) at 7 p.m. AEDT (live), and Australia (Perth) at 4 p.m. AWST (live).

Several territories will be broadcast later to suit local time zones, including the United States and Canada at 5 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. CST, 3 p.m. MST, 2 p.m. PST, plus in 6 p.m. in AST and noon in Hawaii on Saturday, December 16.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Miss Melera Releases Jade Ahead Of Colourizon Event Photo
Miss Melera Releases 'Jade' Ahead Of Colourizon Event

Following the success of their ten-year anniversary event last year, Miss Melera is set to take over Amsterdam's iconic church venue Paradiso on Friday, December 15 for Colourizon Amsterdam 2023. Treating attendees to a spellbinding seven-hour set at the first Colourizon Beach Edition in August.

2
Love Power The Band Releases 2-Sided Single Songs From Source Photo
Love Power The Band Releases 2-Sided Single 'Songs From Source'

Love Power the Band, an iTunes chart-topping group led by Ananda Xenia Shakti, is sharing the release of their highly anticipated 2-sided single, 'Songs From Source.' This twin release is about dancing and romancing your spirit into its Love Power! The single features two captivating tracks, 'Are You Looking For Me' and 'Hare Hare Dance.'

3
SEVENTEENs Dino Releases First Solo Mixtape Wait Photo
SEVENTEEN's Dino Releases First Solo Mixtape 'Wait'

As a member of SEVENTEEN’s Performance Unit and the youngest member of the group, DINO has consistently shown his flair for musical performance best represented in his original video series ‘DANCEOLOGY.’ Since 2018, the ongoing 12-clip series has captured the versatility of the energetic highflier as he performs his own choreographies.

4
Award Winning Vocalist Celia Berk Releases Holiday EP Photo
Award Winning Vocalist Celia Berk Releases Holiday EP

Award-winning vocalist Celia Berk releases her Holiday EP, 'Holiday Spirit: 3 Songs of Joy, Wonder and Hope.' The album includes three songs recorded during the pandemic and is available for streaming on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of YearChris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of Year
Oprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max DocumentaryOprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max Documentary
What's New on Max This December 2023What's New on Max This December 2023
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & MoreDANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & More

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!