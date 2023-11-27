Video: Watch the SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING' Trailer

Tickets for the film are on sale now.
POPULAR
K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN have unveiled the official event trailer for their one-of-a-kind live concert event, SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING.
Broadcast from Japan’s Fukuoka PayPay Dome, SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, spotlights the hit-makers in their largest-scale dome tour since their debut. No matter their location worldwide, fans can gather to be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN and be captivated by the group’s electrifying blend of dynamic performances, enchanting melodies, boundless energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.
On the 'FOLLOW' tour, audiences can anticipate being swept away on an exhilarating journey filled with explosive energy and an unmatched level of passion.
The K-pop icons also showcase their versatility with special unit performances by the Vocal Unit (WOOZI, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, DK, SEUNGKWAN), Performance Unit (HOSHI, JUN, THE 8, DINO), and Hip-hop Unit (S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, VERNON), each bringing their unique sound and charisma to the stage. Through their live show, SEVENTEEN aims to spread positivity, inviting CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s devoted fanbase) to join them on this uplifting journey.
Tickets are on sale now at SeventeenCinemas.com.
The group has also revealed a new ticketing shoutout (view HERE) as well as a one inviting audiences to join the live viewing experience (view HERE).
SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING will be shown in select cinemas worldwide.
|AMC Bay Plaza 13
|2210 BARTOW AVE
|BRONX, NY
|10475
|Showcase Concourse Plaza
|Concourse Plaza 214 E 161st St
|BRONX, NY
|10451
|Showcase Linden Blvd
|2784 Linden Blvd
|BROOKLYN, NY
|11208
|Sheepshead Bay Stm 14 IMAX & RPX
|3907 Shore Pkwy
|BROOKLYN, NY
|11235
|AMC Danbury 16
|4 INTERNATIONAL DR
|DANBURY, CT
|06810
|Deer Park Stm 16 IMAX & RPX
|1050 The Arches Circle
|DEER PARK, NY
|11729
|Look Dobbs Ferry
|1 Hamilton St.
|DOBBS FERRY, NY
|10522
|AMC Monmouth Mall 15
|180 STATE ROUTE 35
|EATONTOWN, NJ
|07724
|AMC Menlo Park 12
|55 PARSONAGE RD- UNIT 390
|EDISON, NJ
|08837
|AMC Jersey Gardens 20
|651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD
|ELIZABETH, NJ
|07201
|Showcase Farmingdale
|1001 Broad Hollow Road
|FARMINGDALE, NY
|11735
|Showcase College Point
|2855 Ulmer St
|FLUSHING, NY
|11354
|iPic Theaters Hudson Lights
|2023 Hudson St,
|FORT LEE, NJ
|07024
|Hazlet 12
|2821 Highway 35
|HAZLET, NJ
|07730
|Showcase Island 16
|185 Morris Avenue
|HOLTSVILLE, NY
|11742
|Jamaica Multiplex
|15902 Jamaica Ave
|JAMAICA, NY
|11432
|Kaufman Astoria Stm 14 & RPX
|35-30 38th St
|LONG ISLAND CITY, NY
|11101-1401
|Reading Manville 12
|180 N. Main St.
|MANVILLE, NJ
|08835
|AMC New Brunswick 18
|17 US HIGHWAY #1
|NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
|8901
|New Roc Stm 18 IMAX & RPX
|33 Le Count Place
|NEW ROCHELLE, NY
|10801
|AMC Kips Bay 15
|570 2nd Ave
|NEW YORK, NY
|10016-6307
|Village East Cinema
|181-189 2nd Avenue
|NEW YORK, NY
|10003
|Essex Crossing & RPX
|115 Delancey St
|NEW YORK, NY
|10002
|Commerce Center Stm 18 & RPX
|2399 Route 1 South
|NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ
|08902
|AMC Garden State 16
|1 GARDEN STATE PLAZA (RT 4 & 17)
|PARAMUS, NJ
|07652
|AMC Palisades 21
|4403 PALISADES CTR. DRIVE
|WEST NYACK, NY
|10994
Visit SeventeenCinemas.com for the most up-to-date information about ticketing and participating theaters globally.
SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING will be broadcast live to countries and territories including South Korea at 5 p.m. KST (live), Australia (Sydney) at 7 p.m. AEDT (live), and Australia (Perth) at 4 p.m. AWST (live).
Several territories will be broadcast later to suit local time zones, including the United States and Canada at 5 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. CST, 3 p.m. MST, 2 p.m. PST, plus in 6 p.m. in AST and noon in Hawaii on Saturday, December 16.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL