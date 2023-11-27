Video: Watch the SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING' Trailer

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN have unveiled the official event trailer for their one-of-a-kind live concert event, SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING.

Broadcast from Japan’s Fukuoka PayPay Dome, SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, spotlights the hit-makers in their largest-scale dome tour since their debut. No matter their location worldwide, fans can gather to be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN and be captivated by the group’s electrifying blend of dynamic performances, enchanting melodies, boundless energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

On the 'FOLLOW' tour, audiences can anticipate being swept away on an exhilarating journey filled with explosive energy and an unmatched level of passion.

The K-pop icons also showcase their versatility with special unit performances by the Vocal Unit (WOOZI, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, DK, SEUNGKWAN), Performance Unit (HOSHI, JUN, THE 8, DINO), and Hip-hop Unit (S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, VERNON), each bringing their unique sound and charisma to the stage. Through their live show, SEVENTEEN aims to spread positivity, inviting CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s devoted fanbase) to join them on this uplifting journey.

Tickets are on sale now at SeventeenCinemas.com.

The group has also revealed a new ticketing shoutout (view HERE) as well as a one inviting audiences to join the live viewing experience (view HERE).

SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING will be shown in select cinemas worldwide.

SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING Screenings

AMC Bay Plaza 13 2210 BARTOW AVE BRONX, NY 10475 Showcase Concourse Plaza Concourse Plaza 214 E 161st St BRONX, NY 10451 Showcase Linden Blvd 2784 Linden Blvd BROOKLYN, NY 11208 Sheepshead Bay Stm 14 IMAX & RPX 3907 Shore Pkwy BROOKLYN, NY 11235 AMC Danbury 16 4 INTERNATIONAL DR DANBURY, CT 06810 Deer Park Stm 16 IMAX & RPX 1050 The Arches Circle DEER PARK, NY 11729 Look Dobbs Ferry 1 Hamilton St. DOBBS FERRY, NY 10522 AMC Monmouth Mall 15 180 STATE ROUTE 35 EATONTOWN, NJ 07724 AMC Menlo Park 12 55 PARSONAGE RD- UNIT 390 EDISON, NJ 08837 AMC Jersey Gardens 20 651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD ELIZABETH, NJ 07201 Showcase Farmingdale 1001 Broad Hollow Road FARMINGDALE, NY 11735 Showcase College Point 2855 Ulmer St FLUSHING, NY 11354 iPic Theaters Hudson Lights 2023 Hudson St, FORT LEE, NJ 07024 Hazlet 12 2821 Highway 35 HAZLET, NJ 07730 Showcase Island 16 185 Morris Avenue HOLTSVILLE, NY 11742 Jamaica Multiplex 15902 Jamaica Ave JAMAICA, NY 11432 Kaufman Astoria Stm 14 & RPX 35-30 38th St LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101-1401 Reading Manville 12 180 N. Main St. MANVILLE, NJ 08835 AMC New Brunswick 18 17 US HIGHWAY #1 NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ 8901 New Roc Stm 18 IMAX & RPX 33 Le Count Place NEW ROCHELLE, NY 10801 AMC Kips Bay 15 570 2nd Ave NEW YORK, NY 10016-6307 Village East Cinema 181-189 2nd Avenue NEW YORK, NY 10003 Essex Crossing & RPX 115 Delancey St NEW YORK, NY 10002 Commerce Center Stm 18 & RPX 2399 Route 1 South NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902 AMC Garden State 16 1 GARDEN STATE PLAZA (RT 4 & 17) PARAMUS, NJ 07652 AMC Palisades 21 4403 PALISADES CTR. DRIVE WEST NYACK, NY 10994

Visit SeventeenCinemas.com for the most up-to-date information about ticketing and participating theaters globally.

SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING will be broadcast live to countries and territories including South Korea at 5 p.m. KST (live), Australia (Sydney) at 7 p.m. AEDT (live), and Australia (Perth) at 4 p.m. AWST (live).

Several territories will be broadcast later to suit local time zones, including the United States and Canada at 5 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. CST, 3 p.m. MST, 2 p.m. PST, plus in 6 p.m. in AST and noon in Hawaii on Saturday, December 16.