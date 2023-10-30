Video: Watch The Gaslight Anthem Perform on CBS Saturday Morning

The Gaslight Anthem performed on CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend to help commemorate HISTORY BOOKS, their first album in nearly a decade. They played two songs from the new album – "History Books" and "Autumn," – as well as 2008's classic "Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts."

HISTORY BOOKS arrived this past Friday via Rich Mahogany Recordings from Thirty Tigers and was produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Peter Katis (The National, Kurt Vile) at his Tarquin Studios in Bridgeport, CT.

The album also includes such recently released singles as "Autumn" and “Little Fires,” featuring guest vocals from PUP frontman Stefan Babcock and joined by an official music video directed by photographer/filmmaker Kelsey Hunter Ayres now streaming on YouTube. Further highlights include “Positive Charge,” and the heavy-hearted title track, “History Books,” the latter of which sees frontman Brian Fallon trading duet vocals with longtime band champion and fellow New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen.

“History Books” was met with immediate acclaim from such outlets as the Associated Press, which declared it “big-hearted freeway rock, made ascendant by frontman Brian Fallon and Springsteen’s tremulous harmonies.”

The Gaslight Anthem have been on the road marking HISTORY BOOKS and their recent return to action with North American headline dates, highlighted by the recent, sold-out series of intimate record release shows at Jersey City's historic White Eagle Hall over the last 4 nights. Next up, the band will headline WFUV’s annual “Holiday Cheer for WFUV” benefit event, set for December 6 at New York City’s renowned Beacon Theatre. They will also perform in Chicago on December 8th as part of Q101’s Twisted Xmas concert series.

The band also recently unveiled an eagerly anticipated EU/UK tour, making stops in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom through March 2024. Additional UK dates follow in July. For full details and ticket availability, please see Click Here.

The Gaslight Anthem is: Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums, percussion, backing vocals).

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - WORLD TOUR 2023/2024

DECEMBER

6 – New York, NY - Holiday Cheer for WFUV @ The Beacon Theatre

8 – Chicago, IL – Q101 Twisted Xmas @ Aragon Ballroom

MARCH 2024

6 – Stockholm, SE – The Annex *

7 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene *

9 – Copenhagen, DK – Gray Hall *

11 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle *

12 – Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof *

14 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique *

15 – Cologne, DE – Palladium *

16 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli/Vredenburg Ronda *

18 – Glasgow, UK – Academy *

21 – Sheffield, UK – Academy *

22 – Manchester, UK – 02 Apollo *

23 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall *

25 – London, UK – Roundhouse *

26 – London, UK – Roundhouse *

29 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia *

JULY 2024

10 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

11 – Withington, UK – 2000 Trees Festival †

* w/ Special Guest Emily Wolfe

† Festival Appearance