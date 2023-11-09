Video: Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer; Intenational Tickets On Sale Now

The film will debut in theaters globally on December 1, 2023. 

By: Nov. 09, 2023

CALLING THE BEYHIVE! Tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ are now available to audiences worldwide. The film will debut in theaters on December 1, 2023. 

To celebrate the global announcement, a new trailer for the concert film has been released, including Beyoncé's viral "You are the visuals, baby" moment. Watch below!

Whether you had the opportunity to see Queen Bey live and want to relive the experience, or this will be your first glimpse into seeing her groundbreaking tour, now’s your chance to be one of the first to purchase your tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. 

Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.

You can buy tickets to RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ on Fandango

Watch the official trailer for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ:





