Video: Watch Willi Carlisle's Aptly Moody 'When The Pills Wear Off' Music Video

Willi Carlisle's “When The Pills Wear Off” music video is an impeccable complement to the gorgeous and devastating single from the folksinger's recently released LP, Critterland. Shot on location in Hot Springs, Arkansas, by Western AF's Mike Vanata, the video reflects the song which Carlisle dubs “An amalgam of queer stories that I've heard, lived, and seen.”

Being acutely aware of how heartbreaking a song he's shared, Carlisle has also been using it to bring joy back into the world. Since the initial release of “When The Pills Wear Off,” Carlisle has been donating a portion of the proceeds from streams and purchases of “When the Pills Wear Off” to Hope in the Hills, a West Virginia-based charity focused on recovery and wellness in Appalachia.

“After losing friends to overdoses, after witnessing the stress that hidden lives and quiet desperation causes people, I decided I wanted to sing about addiction,” says Carlisle. “So, I'm partnering with Hope in the Hills to raise awareness and funding to help those in need. Too much of country music glorifies abuse, murder, and poverty in the name of shock and sales, and I want to fight the stereotypes. Let's share music about our struggle and triumph! Let's celebrate love and mourn the dead.”

“Willi is honest, with his music and his listeners,” says Vanata. “He doesn't pull his punches or let you ignore the imperfect parts of life. We have always admired that about him. Sometimes that honesty shows up in a carefree ‘Rocks Don't know' sorta way and sometimes it's the knife twist of losing love to big pharma. When he asked us about working on this video, we dropped everything to be there. The love Willi brings to this story is complicated and cathartic. It will always mean the world to work with Willi Carlisle.”

“When The Pills Wear Off” was initially released as a single ahead of Carlisle's Darrell Scott-produced LP, Critterland, which Rolling Stone called “A beautiful folk document of American reckoning and redemption” and Stereogum dubbed “...penetrating, sharply observed, and unflinchingly specific.”

Fans can watch the “When The Pills Wear Off” music video today at this link and stream or purchase Critterland right here. Carlisle just finished the first leg of his 2024 tour but will hit the road again in April with stops in Asheville, Nashville, and more before a string of dates in June supporting Tyler Childers. A full list of tour dates can be found below or at willicarlisle.com.

Catch Willi Carlisle On Tour:

Apr. 5 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Room

Apr. 6 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

Apr. 12 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Apr. 13 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Apr. 14 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Apr. 26 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerleFest

Apr. 28 - Tallahassee, FL - Word of South Music and Lit. Festival

May 2 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Cafe and Music Hall

May 3 - Hagerstown, MD - Hub City Vinyl

May 4 - Baltimore, MD - Charm City Bluegrass 2024

May 5 - Morgantown, WV - 123 Pleasant Street

May 7 - Buffalo, NY - Babeville

May 8 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

May 9 - Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern

May 10 - Montreal, QB - Bar Le Ritz PDB

May 11- South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

May 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

May 17 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

May 18 - Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery

May 19 - Woodstock, NY- Levon Helm Studios

May 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffè Lena

May 23 - Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939

May 24 - Adams, MA - Adams Theater

June 2 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

June 5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

June 7 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

June 8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

June 21 - Greenfield, MA - Green River Festival 2024

*Supporting Tyler Childers

For future dates and ticket information, please visit willicarlisle.com.