Video: Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. & More

Usher took over Super Bowl LVIII with a Vegas-inspired halftime show.

The show featured special guests Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris. Watch Usher perform hit songs like “Caught Up,” “Love in this Club,” "Burn," and more.

The performance seemingly included a nod to Usher's role as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway, with several women covering him with giant feather fans. Similar props are used during Flynn's act one number in the musical, "All I Care About Is Love."

USHER has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again.

Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC’s The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation.

Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A long-time supporter and Global Citizen Ambassador, USHER has performed at events since 2015 raising awareness to defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity.

A true outlier, he was equally at home on the stage of his sold-out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama’s Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities. In 2024 he will be celebrating 30 years as an entertainer, releasing his ninth studio album, COMING HOME.

Watch the performance here:



H