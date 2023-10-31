Video: Watch Taking Back Sunday Surprise Long-Time Fans On Their Wedding Day

For Taking Back Sunday and two of their massive fans Sammi and Adam Seman, Friday, October 27, 2023, was a day they'll never forget.

The venerable rock band celebrated the release of their long-awaited new album 152 in a very special way, stunning the shocked newlyweds with a surprise performance before astonished family and friends at Trout Lake in Stroudsburg, PA.

It all started when the bride sent a DM to the band on August 30.

Touched by Sammi's message and inspired by the serendipitous timing, the band decided to hand-deliver a copy of their new album and make their big day even more unforgettable.



Watch as Taking Back Sunday make their surprise entrance and dedicate two fitting songs from the new album to the happy couple: "The One" and "I Am the Only One Who Knows You" HERE.

Huge thanks to the Maid of Honor, Amanda Lipowski, who helped make it happen under a shroud of maximum secrecy.

Sammi Seman on her special day and the big surprise:

"I knew my cousin and maid of honor, Amanda, had a surprise for me. Right before, my matron of honor, Shelby, tells me three of the groomsmen would be singing us a song. So, Amanda gets to the mic and announces the band Taking Back Sunday. Adam and I look at each other and say, 'Yeah, right' but then TBS actually walks in! And obviously, our reactions say it all. We were in shock and disbelief; we just couldn't believe they were actually here at our wedding singing two songs off their new album. They were amazing, as always, and so so nice. Adam even gave us some relationship advice! It was the perfect surprise to an already perfect day. They gave us flowers and their new record with a special message to us. It's just so unbelievable and I believe Adam described it perfectly when he yelled, 'What is my life right now?!' Thank you, thank you, thank you, to everyone who had a hand in this, you truly made our wedding unforgettable."

Taking Back Sunday reflect on the wedding crash and how it came together:

"When we announced the release date of our new album 152, we received a very nice message on social media from the bride Sammi. She told us that she and her fiancé Adam were long time fans of our band and that their wedding was planned on the same day as our record release and how happy that made her. As luck would have it, we had planned tour rehearsals at a spot only two hours away from their wedding the very same week as the release and the wedding!

"Through some careful, secretive planning with our manager Jillian and the maid of honor Amanda we crashed the wedding. We arrived under the cover of night during speeches from the bride and groom's friends and family and were whisked away into a room anxiously awaiting our introduction.

" We entered the beautiful reception room to loud cheers and could feel the love! We greeted Adam and Sammi with flowers, warm hugs, and a copy of our new album. Adam, John, and Nathan performed 'I Am the Only One Who Knows You,' and 'The One,' our two most complete love songs. The bride and groom sang and danced along. We took photos and said our goodbyes. It was truly a beautiful night and we're grateful we got to play a small part in it. We wish Sammi and Adam a long, happy, healthy life together filled with love and laughter. Thank you for having us!!!"

World-wide acclaim for 152 has been building for weeks. Kerrang!, who scored the album 4 out of 5, proclaimed, "It might just be the best album of their career." The Aquarian added, "Taking Back Sunday has returned with not only their first new music in seven years but also their most unique and most outstanding record to date," while Outburn affirmed, "Taking Back Sunday has taken those experiences and created a deeply evocative record and an earworm of tunes that have cemented the band's place back on top once again." – 9 out of 10

Produced by Tushar Apte (whom the band met through a mutual collaboration with noted DJ Steve Aoki) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), 152 features 10 intensely vulnerable and absorbing new tracks all delivered with fresh ambition and newfound purpose. For Taking Back Sunday: John Nolan (lead guitar, piano, vocals), Adam Lazzara (lead vocals), Shaun Cooper (bass) and Mark O'Connell (drums), 152 stands among the most genuinely reflective and emotionally pure efforts of their illustrious career. Throughout 152, the consistent thread is one of generosity, gratitude and ultimately, hope.

TAKING BACK SUNDAY ON TOUR:

11/2 – Los Angeles, CA — iHeart Radio Album Listening Party Livestream — Live Show + Interview

11/6 — Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room (Album Release Show)

11/9 — Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl (Album Release Show)

11/13 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (Album Release Show)

11/29 – Melbourne, Australia – 170 Russell

12/1 — Melbourne, Australia — Good Things Festival 2023

12/2 — Sydney, Australia — Good Things Festival 2023

12/3 — Brisbane, Australia — Good Things Festival 2023

12/5 — Woolloongabba, Australia – The Princess Theatre

12/6 – Marrickville, Australia – Factory Theatre

12/13 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall (Holiday Spectacular)

12/14 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall (Holiday Spectacular)

12/15 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (Holiday Spectacular)

12/16 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (Holiday Spectacular)