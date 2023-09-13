Video: Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform 'Feather' & 'Nonsense' at the VMAs Pre-Show

Sabrina Carpenter led the VMAs pre-show last night, performing her hit singles "Feather" and "Nonsense."

The tracks are off her recent album "emails I can't send."

Enchanting millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon, Sabrina Carpenter has delivered celebrated anthems, earning multiple gold and platinum certifications and performing before sold out crowds on her own headlining tours as well as opening for Taylor Swift on The Era’s Tour.

Watch the performance here:



