Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Perform 'Too Well' & 'Pretty Girls' at the VMAs

Last night, Reneé Rapp took over the Extended Play Stage at the VMAs to perform her hit singles "Too Well" and "Pretty Girls."

After earning her first 2 nods this year for “Best New Artist” and “PUSH Performance of the Year” for Colorado, the singer-songwriter/actress took to the the MTV stage following the recent release of her highly anticipated LP Snow Angel.

Released on August 18th, Snow Angel earned the biggest US sales debut for a debut album by a female artist in 2023.

Rapp made her Broadway debut playing Regina George in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls, briefly opposite her fellow VMAs nominee Sabrina Carpenter. She reprises the role in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical.

Watch Reneé Rapp perform "Pretty Girls" at the VMAs here:

Watch Reneé Rapp perform "Too Well" at the VMAs here: