Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks In LA

The performance was the first time Rodrigo performed some of the tracks from her new album.

Oct. 11, 2023

Monday night, Olivia Rodrigo performed a secret, surprise show in Los Angeles, debuting some of her new tracks from her "GUTS" album.

Watch Rodrigo perform "Vampire," "Lacy," "Ballad of a Homeschool Girl," "The Grudge," "Teenage Dream," "Get Him Back," and "All American Bitch" from "GUTS." The Grammy-winner also performed "Traitor" from her debut album, "SOUR."

After shattering records with her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album SOUR – the fastest album in history to have all of its songs certified RIAA Platinum or higher – Olivia Rodrigo made a monumental return with her new album GUTS, featuring hit singles "vampire" and "bad idea right.:

Hailed by Pitchfork as the “Best New Track” upon release, “vampire” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – as did SOUR hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” making Rodrigo the first artist ever to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums atop the chart.  

“Vampire”, currently No. 1 at Top 40 Radio,  reached the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Singles Chart — a turn of events that made Rodrigo the female artist with the most No. 1 singles in the UK this decade. 

The 20-year-old is the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at #1. Also a global smash, “vampire” amassed over 100 million combined streams in its first week and charted at No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. 

Her previous album, SOUR is now 4x Platinum in the U.S. and has sold over 17.9 million global album adjusted units with over 42 billion streams worldwide. Each of the album’s 11 tracks landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30. 

Watch Olivia Rodrigo's surprise "GUTS" show here:






