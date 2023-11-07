Video: Watch Offset Perform 'ON THE RIVER' With Son, Wave Set Cephus

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Offset as the next artist in their ctrl series with a performance of “ON THE RIVER" off his sophomore solo album, SET IT OFF. "ON THE RIVER" serves as not only Offset's debut ctrl performance, but the debut performance of his toddler son, Wave Set Cephus.

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Offset's performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Offset is a rapper whose speedy triplet rhymes and love of interjections and clever wordplay made him a fan favorite as the trap trio ascended the hip-hop charts. After breaking through with Migos, he branched off as a solo artist, collaborating with multiple artists and reaching chart highs with Tyga ("Taste") and Kodak Black ("Zeze") in 2018.

In early 2019, he issued his debut full-length, Father of 4, which spawned the Grammy-nominated single "Clout." Migos' Culture III arrived in 2021 and Offset spent the next two years focusing on singles and collaborations with IDK, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, Metro Boomin.

In 2023, Offset returned with his sophomore solo album, SET IT OFF, which debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 charts and featured collaborations with Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy, Chlöe, and more. Opening track "ON THE RIVER" samples Kirby Lauryean's retro-soul track "Black Leaves," and sets the stage for a confident, driven and hungry album years in the making.

Watch the performance here: