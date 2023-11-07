Video: Watch Offset Perform 'ON THE RIVER' With Son, Wave Set Cephus

In 2023, Offset returned with his sophomore solo album, SET IT OFF, which debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 charts.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Offset as the next artist in their ctrl series with a performance of “ON THE RIVER" off his sophomore solo album, SET IT OFF. "ON THE RIVER" serves as not only Offset's debut ctrl performance, but the debut performance of his toddler son, Wave Set Cephus.

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Offset's performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Offset is a rapper whose speedy triplet rhymes and love of interjections and clever wordplay made him a fan favorite as the trap trio ascended the hip-hop charts. After breaking through with Migos, he branched off as a solo artist, collaborating with multiple artists and reaching chart highs with Tyga ("Taste") and Kodak Black ("Zeze") in 2018.

In early 2019, he issued his debut full-length, Father of 4, which spawned the Grammy-nominated single "Clout." Migos' Culture III arrived in 2021 and Offset spent the next two years focusing on singles and collaborations with IDK, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, Metro Boomin.

In 2023, Offset returned with his sophomore solo album, SET IT OFF, which debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 charts and featured collaborations with Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy, Chlöe, and more. Opening track "ON THE RIVER" samples Kirby Lauryean's retro-soul track "Black Leaves," and sets the stage for a confident, driven and hungry album years in the making.

Watch the performance here:

Photo credit: Vevo


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Corey Gulkin Shares Thirty-One Performance Video Photo
Video: Corey Gulkin Shares 'Thirty-One Performance Video

Corey Gulkin shares a live performance video for 'Thirty-One' from their album Half Moon. The video features Leah Dolgoy on autoharp and was captured in Montreal. Watch and share now! Featuring Leah Dolgoy on autoharp, the video was captured by Phil Creamer (Here On Out) on a sunny fall day in Montreal.

2
Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Hip Hop Icon Maestro Fresh Wes Photo
Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Hip Hop Icon Maestro Fresh Wes

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inducts hip hop icon Maestro Fresh Wes. Read about the prestigious honor and the impact of Maestro Fresh Wes on the Canadian music scene. The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established in 1978 by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to honour Canadian musicians for their lifetime achievements in music.

3
TOOL Add Corpus Christi & El Paso Dates To 2024 U.S. Tour Photo
TOOL Add Corpus Christi & El Paso Dates To 2024 U.S. Tour

TOOL, who recently extended their sold out U.S. tour into 2024, have added a pair of dates to the upcoming trek: Jan. 30 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and Feb. 7 at the UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

4
Midnight Sky Takes Listeners On A Journey With Latest Single Long Way Back To Town Photo
Midnight Sky Takes Listeners On A Journey With Latest Single 'Long Way Back To Town'

Acclaimed songwriter and musician Tim Tye, and his project, Midnight Sky, are back with a new single to follow-up the Top 10 UK iTunes Country hit, 'Last Hope for the Modern World.' 'Long Way Back to Town' is the latest release from their critically-acclaimed 3rd album, 'Last Hope for the Modern World.'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary OldmanVideo: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman
Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and HoustonPlayy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and Houston
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud TexasMiranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud Texas

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
I NEED THAT
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD