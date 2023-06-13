Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Kylie’s return to making new music is always a joyful and celebratory event - and none more so than now, with the release of her insanely catchy new single, ‘Padam Padam’.  

Watch her surprise performance of the hit single at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 over the weekend!

The song, produced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto), encapsulates everything you love about this musical icon. From the euphoric vocals, to the ridiculously infectious chorus and the heart-thumping electronic drum beat - this is an instant Kylie classic. Preview here.

Shot in LA and directed by Sophie Muller, the video sees a powerful and otherworldly Kylie dressed head to toe in red and flanked by dancers.

September 22nd will see the release of Kylie’s brand new studio album, 'Tension’, a record of pleasure-seeking, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts.  

Discussing ‘Tension’, Kylie says, 

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page.  Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.  I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Kylie has worked with a number of producers on the album with seven of the tracks being produced and co-written with her long-time collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell. Discussing the recording process, Kylie says,

“I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from    remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half ! The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

Watch the new performance here:






