Video: Watch Jimmy Buffett's 'University Of Bourbon Street' Music Video

Celebrating the city that deeply influenced his music and joyful outlook on life, the release of the music video for "University of Bourbon Street" displays Jimmy Buffett's love affair with New Orleans. This standout track from his final album, Equal Strain On All Parts, features the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band and encapsulates the spirit of the city that left an indelible impact on Buffett.

"University of Bourbon Street” (Mailboat Records, distributed by Sun Records) is an autobiographical anthem where Buffett reminisces about his transformative years in New Orleans. The song and video together capture the essence of the city's lively streets, its rich musical heritage, and the joyous, unbridled festivities that can only be found in the heart of NOLA. Buffett's lyrics narrate his journey from Mississippi to New Orleans, where he was educated not in classrooms but through the city's vibrant street life, its music, and its culture.

The music video is a time capsule, featuring clips of Jimmy Buffett in New Orleans from the 1970s to recent days, alongside studio footage of the recording session with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. It's a heartfelt homage to the city that Buffett adored, showcasing his deep connection to its music, culture and community.

From his early experiences in the city that served as his "museum" to his declaration of the University of Bourbon Street as his alma mater, Buffett's journey is a testament to the profound influence New Orleans had on his music and life. The video invites fans to follow in Buffett's dancing footsteps, exploring the rich tapestry of experiences that the city offers.

Reflecting on the significance of New Orleans to his life and career, Buffett once responded to a question from CBS Reporter Tracy Smith ("“Do you think there would be a Jimmy Buffett if there wasn't a New Orleans?”) by laughing and saying, “That's a very interesting question! I don't think there ever would have been!”

Recorded in 2023, the song "University of Bourbon Street” was co-written by Buffett and Will Kimbrough and co-produced by Michael Utley and Mac McAnally. It features the talents of Preservation Hall Jazz Band members Ben Jaffe, Ronell Johnson, Charles Gabriel, Kevin Louis, and Clinton Maedgen.

As fans enjoy the "University of Bourbon Street" music video, they are reminded of Jimmy Buffett's unique ability to capture the spirit of New Orleans. It's a fitting tribute to both the artist and the city he loved, ensuring that the party goes on in true Buffett style: “Laissez les bon temps rouler!"

About Jimmy Buffett:

For over five decades, singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett has whisked audiences away on tropical odysseys with his parables of paradise. The faces and places from his lifelong journey along the road less traveled have offered sage life lessons, wry wit, and escapist pleasures for his devoted fan base.

Jimmy Buffett was a legendary musician, songwriter, best-selling author, actor, and businessman. He recorded over 50 albums, with most going gold, platinum or multi-platinum. Performing with the Coral Reefer Band, his sold-out concert tours were an annual rite of summer for his legions of fans, affectionately known as Parrot Heads.

Buffett was one of only nine authors in the history of the New York Times Bestseller List to reach #1 on both the fiction and non-fiction lists and musically he received two Grammy nominations and numerous Country Music Association awards. Jimmy's all-time classic, “Margaritaville,” is in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress, marking its impact on American culture, and was the inspiration behind the global lifestyle brand by the same name.

(Image credit: Julie Skarratt)