Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' By Beyoncé & Destiny's Child

The multi-talented singer Reneé Rapp and 5-time NBA Champion and former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher make an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Season 2, airing Monday, October 9.

Jennifer is joined by “Snow Angel” singer Reneé Rapp, who reveals she was once in a girl group called Daddy’s Little Girls and now realizes how strange that was. The soulful singers then perform singing “Dangerously in Love” from their favorite girl group Destiny’s Child.

Basketball player Derek Fisher shares his favorite memories of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant, including the time Shaq was late to practice because of chickens running all over the freeway due to an accident involving a chicken truck, and how Kobe was always laser-focused on his craft.

The week continues with Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly, multi-award-nominated singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, comedian Kevin Nealon and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Watch the new performance here:



