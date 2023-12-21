Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Jennifer Hudson closed out the year performing “O Holy Night” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, December 22.   

Jennifer is joined by her “Dreamgirls” pianist Charles Jones to get the audience into the holiday spirit by singing “O Holy Night.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Watch the performance here:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



