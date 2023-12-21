Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

1
Video: Jeymes Samuel Reveals 'Hallelujah Heaven' Visual
Jeymes Samuel reveals the music video for 'Hallelujah Heaven' featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks. The video, filmed in Jamaica and Los Angeles, features appearances from Samuel, Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, LaKeith Stanfield, and RJ Cyler. The track is the first from the highly anticipated film 'The Book of Clarence.'
Levitate Music And Arts Festival Loyalty Tickets On Sale Now
Returning to the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, MA, the 11th annual event on Fourth of July weekend will once again offer an eclectic, family friendly mix of national and regional musical talent, curated gourmet food and beverage offerings, artisan goods for purchase, activities, skate demonstrations and more.
MID3M+24 Announces De La Soul, Blackstar, Baxter Dury, CLARA YSE & More
MIDƐM+ brings together all the international players in the music industry in January in Cannes, and throughout the year with the MuSee+ community of leaders. Expected to speak at the 2024 edition are Per Sundin, CEO, Pophouse Entertainment, Jeff Liebenson, President, IAEL, Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, Deezer, and more.