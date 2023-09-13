Video: Watch Doja Cat Perform 'Attention,' 'Paint The Town Red,' 'Demons' at the VMAs

The tracks are from her new album, "Scarlet," which is set to be released next Friday, September 22.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Doja Cat appeared at the VMAs last night to perform her new singles "Attention," "Paint the Town Red," and "Demons."

The 4x “VMAs” and  GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar made her MTV return following her memorable hosting and mesmerizing gravity-defying performance of “Been Like This” and “You Right” in 2021, where she also took home two awards including “Best Collaboration.”

The 23x nominee is up for 5 awards this year, including “Best Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.” She last won in 2022 for “Best Choreography.” Her first-ever North American tour will kick off later this year with Ice Spice and Doechii.

Watch the performance here:






