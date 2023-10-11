Video: Watch Chingy Perform During 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Multi-platinum entertainer Chingy performed his hit single "Pullin' Me Back" featuring Tyrese at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards during the So So Def 30 Year Anniversary Tribute, which was noted as a performance that "resonated with listeners, narrating the emotional turmoils of relationships (BET.com)."

Watch Chingy's BET Hip Hop Awards So So Def 30 Year Anniversary Tribute performance below!

Recently, the hip hop icon celebrated the 20th anniversary of his global hits "Right Thurr" and "Holidae In," and embarked on an international military tour, presented by Armed Forces Entertainment, throughout Japan, Guam and South Korea, where the icon performed for service men and women.

Chingy also released his newest album, CHINGLISH, via 369 Creative Mind, TLG and Ingrooves Music Group, to rave reviews.

Chingy's single releases from the album, "Dat Good," "Rewind Time," "Can't Blame Me," and "Ballen," were released in conjunction with cinematic music videos available to stream on YouTube and VEVO.

The focus track for CHINGLISH, “Ballen,” was inspired by Chingy's own spiritual journey of reflecting on his childhood and growing from it. Coming from a rough upbringing, the artist digs deep into learning how to figure out his own way and finding answers to solve his problems within himself, while also becoming successful and staying true to his values.

2023 is a massive year for the entertainer as he commemorates the 20th anniversary of his debut album Jackpot and the smash single "Right Thurr," which remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five non-consecutive weeks, giving CHINGY his first of three top five hits on that chart. It also became a No. 1 hit on the Hot Rap Songs chart for four weeks and peaked at No. 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Chingy has ascended to the Billboard Hot 100 chart eight times and achieved rapid mainstream success with the release of his double-Platinum RIAA certified debut album, Jackpot and smash hits "Right Thurr," "Holidae In," "One Call Away" and many more. Off stage, Chingy's acting chops include small screen roles in television comedy series "My Wife and Kids," "One on One," "George Lopez," "Yo Momma," as well as cameos in several films, including "Scary Movie 4" and "Speed Dating.

Jackpot was a commercial blockbuster, birthing three singles -- “Right Thurr” (which later scored a fiery remix with Trina and Jermaine Dupri), “Holidae In” featuring Snoop Dogg and Ludacris and “One Call Away” featuring J-Weav -- that all peaked in the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chingy's second platinum album Powerballin' featured Hot 100 hit "Balla Baby" as well as a collaboration with Janet Jackson on "Don't Worry."

Chingy followed up with another RIAA-certified Gold record, Hoodstar, which also reached the Billboard 200 all-genre Top 10 albums chart, and spawned Hot 100 singles "Pullin' Me Back" featuring Tyrese and "Dem Jeans." The eighth song from his album, "I Do," is featured on the soundtrack for the video game "Need for Speed: Underground 2."

The album also featured guest appearances from R. Kelly, Bun B, Lil Wayne, Lil' Flip, David Banner, Nate Dogg, and Get It Boyz. That same year Chingy was featured on Houston's Hot 100 single "I Like That" featuring Nate Dogg and I-20. Chingy's fourth studio album, Hate It or Love It, also landed in the Billboard 200, and produced Hot 100 hit "Fly Like Me," featuring Amerie. The LP also featured appearances by Ludacris, Bobby Valentino, Steph Jones, Trey Songz, Rick Ross, and Anthony Hamilton.

Watch the video here: