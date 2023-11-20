Video: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music Video

Faith recently shared four new tracks, including “Man."

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Breakout Nashville vocalist and songwriter Carter Faith shares the video for her new track “Man,” directed by Alexa King Stone (Father John Misty, Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly) and Stephen Kinigopoulos (Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Joy Williams).

Of the video, Faith says…

“The video concept for ‘Man’ was born sitting in a Waffle House in Chattanooga. As I was walking in, an all-female biker gang was walking out and getting on their choppers, no men in sight. I brought that unforgettable memory to Alexa and Stephen from Running Bear Film, and they helped me create the video of my dreams. My stylist and dear friend, Kennady Tracy, created amazing looks for the video, mixing custom pieces with vintage. She found a vintage leather jacket and we had Dixon & Jack put a custom rhinestone phrase on the back, a top designed by the amazing Deniz Hurr, jewelry made by Ash From Nash and a scarf from the ever-iconic Manuel. It was such a fun day getting to bring this song to life in the most Carter Faith way I could have imagined!”

Faith recently shared four new tracks, including “Man”—which Faith co-wrote with Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Brandy Clark) and Tofer Brown (Elle King, Walker Hayes, Lady A)—“Unbreakable Wave,” “Rodeo & Juliet” and “Rock ‘n Roll Me”—stream them here. They follow singles “Wild,” “Smoke Too Soon,” “Cowboy Forever” and “Carolina Burns.” More music from Faith is imminent.

Additionally, Faith is gearing up for two more dates with Luke Grimes and three shows in support of 49 Winchester, following a recent run of dates with Wyatt Flores and a special duet performance with Lauren Watkins in Nashville—see full routing below and get tickets here.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Faith relocated to Nashville after college to pursue her dream of becoming a country musician, learning the ropes from seasoned professionals who saw her massive potential.

Fast forward a few years, and Faith has solidified her place in an ever-changing country music scene with over 75 million global streams on tracks like “Wild,” “Greener Pasture” and “Already Crazy.” Her soaring vocals and authentic storytelling, paired with a delicate delivery and breezy confidence, have captivated audiences and led to stages shared with Little Big Town, Keith Urban and one of her biggest influences, Willie Nelson.

Faith has continued to make her name known in Nashville and beyond, recently inking a deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, performing at the historic Grand Ole Opry for her tenth time and closing a sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium. She was also featured in CMT’s 2023 Next Women of Country and was the first country artist to be featured in Spotify’s Fresh Finds multi-genre program in 2022.

CARTER FAITH LIVE

November 30—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue*

December 1—Rosemont, IL—Joe’s Live*

December 7—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse§

December 8—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre§

December 9—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl§

* with Luke Grimes

§ with 49 Winchester



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
GUISE Releases Standalone Single Wish Photo
GUISE Releases Standalone Single 'Wish'

GUISE, the alias of Jess Guise, sees out 2023 with one of her most heart-breaking, humbling songs to date: “Wish”. Out now via Xtra Mile Recordings, “Wish” is Guise’s first release since the emotional rollercoaster that was her debut album ‘Youngest Daughter’ and this standalone single finds her in similarly fine fettle.

2
Video: Watch Stevie Van Zandt on 60 Minutes Last Night Photo
Video: Watch Stevie Van Zandt on '60 Minutes' Last Night

Filmed in Italy earlier this year during Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 world tour, the interview sees Van Zandt discussing his wide-ranging career as the “ultimate wingman,” spanning his role as Springsteen’s guitarist, musical director, and collaborator; his friendship with The Sopranos’ late James Gandolfini. Watch the video!

3
RITUAL UNION Festival Announces 2024 Line Up In Bristol Photo
RITUAL UNION Festival Announces 2024 Line Up In Bristol

Across these stages, fans can expect to see sets from confirmed acts including Katie Malco, Mary In The Junkyard, Holiday Ghosts, Japanese Television, The Itch, Chalk, Masca, Welly, The New Eves, Febueder, Ebbb, pencil, Van Houten, Ellur, Amy May Ellis, Half Happy, Callinsick, Slate, Handcuff, Oslo Twins, Mould, Bob Pearson, Eva May and more.

4
YOASOBI Release New Song Biri-Biri Photo
YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri'

J-Pop duo YOASOBI unveil a new song “Biri-Biri” celebrating the one-year anniversary of Nintendo's hit games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Known for transforming novels into music, the duo took inspiration for the song from a special commemorative novel written by Ayano Takedo.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Anne Wilson Honored With Billboard Music Award For Top Christian AlbumAnne Wilson Honored With Billboard Music Award For Top Christian Album
BLUE BLOODS to End With Season 14 Next FallBLUE BLOODS to End With Season 14 Next Fall
AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Tickets Now On SaleAQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Tickets Now On Sale
UNPRISONED Renewed for Season Two on HuluUNPRISONED Renewed for Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SPAMALOT