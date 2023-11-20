Video: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music Video

Breakout Nashville vocalist and songwriter Carter Faith shares the video for her new track “Man,” directed by Alexa King Stone (Father John Misty, Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly) and Stephen Kinigopoulos (Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Joy Williams).

Of the video, Faith says…

“The video concept for ‘Man’ was born sitting in a Waffle House in Chattanooga. As I was walking in, an all-female biker gang was walking out and getting on their choppers, no men in sight. I brought that unforgettable memory to Alexa and Stephen from Running Bear Film, and they helped me create the video of my dreams. My stylist and dear friend, Kennady Tracy, created amazing looks for the video, mixing custom pieces with vintage. She found a vintage leather jacket and we had Dixon & Jack put a custom rhinestone phrase on the back, a top designed by the amazing Deniz Hurr, jewelry made by Ash From Nash and a scarf from the ever-iconic Manuel. It was such a fun day getting to bring this song to life in the most Carter Faith way I could have imagined!”

Faith recently shared four new tracks, including “Man”—which Faith co-wrote with Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Brandy Clark) and Tofer Brown (Elle King, Walker Hayes, Lady A)—“Unbreakable Wave,” “Rodeo & Juliet” and “Rock ‘n Roll Me”—stream them here. They follow singles “Wild,” “Smoke Too Soon,” “Cowboy Forever” and “Carolina Burns.” More music from Faith is imminent.

Additionally, Faith is gearing up for two more dates with Luke Grimes and three shows in support of 49 Winchester, following a recent run of dates with Wyatt Flores and a special duet performance with Lauren Watkins in Nashville—see full routing below and get tickets here.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Faith relocated to Nashville after college to pursue her dream of becoming a country musician, learning the ropes from seasoned professionals who saw her massive potential.

Fast forward a few years, and Faith has solidified her place in an ever-changing country music scene with over 75 million global streams on tracks like “Wild,” “Greener Pasture” and “Already Crazy.” Her soaring vocals and authentic storytelling, paired with a delicate delivery and breezy confidence, have captivated audiences and led to stages shared with Little Big Town, Keith Urban and one of her biggest influences, Willie Nelson.

Faith has continued to make her name known in Nashville and beyond, recently inking a deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, performing at the historic Grand Ole Opry for her tenth time and closing a sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium. She was also featured in CMT’s 2023 Next Women of Country and was the first country artist to be featured in Spotify’s Fresh Finds multi-genre program in 2022.

CARTER FAITH LIVE

November 30—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue*

December 1—Rosemont, IL—Joe’s Live*

December 7—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse§

December 8—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre§

December 9—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl§

* with Luke Grimes

§ with 49 Winchester