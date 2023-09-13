Video: Watch Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Perform 'Bongos' at the VMAs

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took the VMAs stage to perform their just-released single “Bongos” LIVE from New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

In 2021, the pair received a notable 5x “VMAs” nominations for their unforgettable hit single “WAP” including “Song of the Summer,” “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and “Best Hip Hop.”

“WAP” made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, then spending four weeks at the top spot as well as being certified platinum 8x in the U.S.

Considered one of the most influential female rappers of all time (Forbes), 29x “VMAs” nominee Cardi B also competes this year with GloRilla for “Best Hip Hop,” the same category she last won in 2019. The same year she presented Missy Elliott with the prestigious Vanguard award.

A multi-year presenter, Cardi B garnered global headlines in 2018 with a hilarious stunt, teasing fans with a first glimpse of her child Kulture only to reveal a Moon Person trophy hidden in a baby blanket

The 4x “VMAs” winner was first nominated in 2018 with an impressive 12 nods and walked away a 3x winner for “Best New Artist,” “Best Collab (with J.Lo and DJ Khaled) and “Song of the Summer.”

Award-winning icon Megan Thee Stallion had a massive year at “VMAs” in 2019 with a first-time nomination and wowing fans on the pre-show stage with a performance of “Hot Girl Summer,” which also claimed her the coveted Moon Person for “Best Power Anthem” before the night ended.

With 19 total “VMAs” noms and 2 wins to date, the “Her” singer boasts 3 nods this year, including “Best Choreography” and “Best Art Direction.”

Watch the performance here:



