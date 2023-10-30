Video: Victoria Bigelow Shares David Fincher-Inspired Video For 'Panic Room'

Look for much more from Victoria Bigelow in the coming months including a new set of songs expected in early 2024. 

Oct. 30, 2023

Victoria Bigelow and her music tell stories of heartbreak and bittersweet hope, mostly written with no-one else around, but here to help all of us feel a little less alone. The Arizona-based artist recently released her Songs For No One Vol. 1 via the recently relaunched Immortal Records.

Today, Bigelow shares the video for the EP's powerful track, “Panic Room” -- a song which she notes, “...is about my struggle with anxiety, and the moments when you have someone who loves you there to help talk you through it.”

Watch the “Panic Room” video, filmed by Devan Skaggs and co-directed by Skaggs and Bigelow, here:

﻿“For the video, we decided to play into the ‘Panic Room' title and create just that,” notes Bigelow. “As someone that loves Halloween and the thrill of not knowing what's around the corner during the season, we wanted to create a visual that has a similar anxious, unsafe vibe. And I wanted to pay homage to one of my favorite books and movies, Gone Girl!”

Life's different when you live in the desert. It's beautiful. It's intense. It's still. And that's what made it the perfect place for Bigelow to create Songs For No One Vol. 1. Exploring themes of isolation, modern society, and authenticity, with a voice full of empowerment, strength and hard-won wisdom.

Victoria Bigelow's moody yet hopeful music has drawn comparisons with Weyes Blood, Angel Olsen, and Mazzy Star – all of whom the musician has found inspiration from. But her first inspiration to create music came when Marietta, GA-raised Bigelow's mother bought her a $10 guitar to celebrate her turning twelve. The next day she wrote her first song and, ten years later as a young new mother cradling her newborn son in her arms, Bigelow wrote her breakthrough single “Low.” 

Photo Credit: Dan Bassini



