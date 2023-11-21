Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'

The song is off of the recently released deluxe version of his critically acclaimed debut album Ganger.

Nov. 21, 2023

Veeze has just released the new music video for "LICK," off of the recently released deluxe version of his critically acclaimed debut album Ganger, which debuted at #97 on Billboard's Hot 200 Chart.

On "LICK", Veeze leans into his imaginative flexes and knack for clever wordplay – "Everything on me tonight, I just hit a lick / You can look high and low for this drip, ain't no findin' it / You can take my number, need good numbers on exotic / Pint sealed like my true feelings, stay bottled up," he raps to open the standout track.

With each subsequent release and music video, Veeze is continuing his hot streak in 2023 by emphasizing his signature animated bar work and syrupy flows. The four other tracks added to the Ganger deluxe include "Luv The Tour," produced by Evilgiane and Harrison of Surf Gang, as well as "Get Lucki” and "Unreleased Leak".

After being crowned with "the year's best rap album" by The Washington Post and declared "an inimitable, effortlessly entertaining MC" by Rolling Stone, COMPLEX recently championed Veeze as "The Detroit Rapper Everyone's Betting On” – cementing his breakthrough, MVP-caliber year.

Veeze dropped the highly-anticipated Ganger at the end of June this year, which was backed by one of the biggest rap songs of the year in “GOMD” (42M Streams) and its remix with Lil Uzi Vert. Serving as only Veeze’s second full-length release – after 2019’s Navy Wavy, Ganger was highlighted by other standout tracks like the anthemic "Not a Drill" (22M Streams) and the low-key "Safe 2" (10M Streams), which has recently been going viral with 14M Views on TikTok and 20K Creates across the app.

Serving as an accumulation of Veeze’s artistic evolution across its original 21 songs with features from Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, LUCKI, Babyface Ray, and Icewear Vezzo, the album was quickly met with critical acclaim from the upper echelon of music media like Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, and others.

As a whole, Ganger finds Veeze fully committing to his signature syrupy flows and witty lyricism over an eclectic batch of beats, effectively elevating his pent-up star power to astronomical heights. After kicking off The Ganger Tour in front of a sold-out crowd at The Gramercy Theatre in NY just a month ago, Veeze has already been joined by Jordan Poole, Jim Jones, Lil Uzi Vert, Wallo, and Michael Rainey Jr. while on the road performing sold-out shows in LA, ATL, Houston and more. With Anycia and Vayda joining him as openers, Veeze will be wrapping up the tour with a sold-out homecoming show in Detroit tonight (11/21).

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

10/11 – Webster Theater – Hartford, CT

10/12 – The Middle East Restaurant And Nightclub – Cambridge, MA

10/14 – Union Stage - DC – Southwest, DC

10/15 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

10/19 – Hell At The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

10/21 – HENAO Contemporary Center – Orlando, FL 

10/22 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

10/26 – Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

10/27 – The Secret Group – Houston, TX

10/29 – The Cambridge Room At House of Blues – Dallas, TX

11/01 – Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side – Denver, CO

11/03 – The Underground – Mesa, AZ

11/04 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

11/05 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

11/07 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

11/08 – Harlow's – Sacramento, CA

11/11 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

11/17 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

11/18 – The Rave / Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

11/19 – Avondale Music Hall – Chicago, IL

11/21 – The Shelter – Detroit, MI

Photo Credit: Shot By Mel


