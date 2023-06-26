Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video

The Ries Brothers recently kicked off their Rock and Soul Summer Tour.

Jun. 26, 2023

Rising sibling duo The Ries Brothers (Charlie and Kevin Jordan Ries) have released the official video for their new single “Strange Times.” 

The visual, shot in New Orleans earlier this summer, provides the perfect gritty backdrop for a track that showcases the duo’s heavier side and lyrically, it’s a release of the frustration we’ve all had over the last couple of years. 

The Ries Brothers recently kicked off their Rock and Soul Summer Tour, and stops this week include New York City, Washington D.C. and more. Tickets are limited, and the routing for the remaining dates can be found below! PRESS HERE for more information.

Building up buzz one gig at a time, collaborating with icons, and generating millions of streams, the pair are kicking off what promises to be their boldest era yet. “Strange Times” follows previous single “Your Friday Night,” which serves up a vibey ode to the weekend perfect for the warm summer nights ahead. It was the first taste of new music from the duo who are incorporating new elements of soul and pop to further expand The Ries Brothers’ signature sound.

The sibling bond between The Ries Brothers doubles as the beating heart of their music. Sparks fly when the St. Petersburg, FL duo hit the stage, and they make every fan in attendance feel like family. 

Performing together since middle school, and inspired by everyone from Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Smiths to Gary Clark, JR., The White Stripes, John Mayer, Sublime, and Jack Johnson; the brothers blend rock, blues, jam, funk, and reggae into a soulful-sophisticated sound. 

Behind the drumkit, Charlie Ries not only handles lead vocals, but he also reliably holds down the rhythm with a stick in one hand as he deftly plays keyboard bass with the other hand. Meanwhile, Kevin Jordan Ries rips on guitar like his life depends on it. As such, they lock into an unbreakable, yet unspoken groove only family could ever truly understand.

Music is a family tradition for The Ries Brothers. Their grandparents professionally performed in the Chicago Symphony, and their grandpa shined as a session bass player, backing the likes of The Jackson Five, Sonny and Cher, and even once opening up for The Beatles at Comiskey Park with a local jazz outfit.

Barely driving age, The Ries Brothers cut their teeth with hundreds of local bar gigs before catching the attention of legendary rock band Chicago. In 2015, they found themselves opening up for the iconic group across the country, and three years later, G. Love invited them to open a tour and accompany him during his nightly encore.

Plus, they’ve shared stages with 311, David Shaw of The Revivalists, Galactic, Pepper, Stephen Marley, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and many others in addition to gracing the bills of Okeechobee, Gasparilla, Summer Camp, Innings Festival, Shaky Knees and more.

In 2022, they served up the self-titled The Ries Brothers EP highlighted by “On the Road” [feat. G. Love & Special Sauce & Cas Haley], while the standout solo single “Don’t Want to Be Late” [with Iration] amassed 1 million-plus Spotify streams and counting, and simultaneously, they earned acclaim from American Songwriter, Relix, and more.

Remaining Rock and Soul Summer Tour Dates:

June 28 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

June 29 – Pearl Street Warehouse – Washington, D.C.

June 30 – Chicos – Norfolk, VA

July 7 – Smith’s Olde Bar – Atlanta, GA

July 8 – 1904 Music Hall – Jacksonville, FL

July 9 – Point Ybel Brewing Company – Ft. Myers, FL

July 14 – Floridian Social Club – St. Petersburg, FL 



