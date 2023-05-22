Video: The Linda Lindas Release Music Video for 'Too Many Things'

The Linda Lindas have shared their new music video for “Too Many Things.” Directed by Ryan Baxley who has previously collaborated with the band on other videos.

The girls play numerous characters, overwhelmed by the hustle of a busy diner. The piece was filmed at Burgerlords in the Highland Park neighborhood of their hometown, Los Angeles.

The band released the single just prior to their triumphant Coachella appearance and marks the first new music the band has released in 2023, satiating fans who are anxious for the follow up to their 2022 debut album. More music is expected later this year.

The band’s debut album was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it “a combination of wholesome and fierce” and Pitchfork hailing it as “the most heartwarming record of the year.”

Since its release they’ve performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, Tiny Desk, James Corden and appeared in the pages of Vogue, W Mag, The New York Times and in fashion campaigns for Opening Ceremony and Rodarte.

The Linda Lindas spent most of 2022 on a world tour including playing shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast at Forest Hills Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl. Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records.

Fans can catch The Linda Lindas at Coachella next weekend. A full rundown of upcoming tour dates including a 2023 tour with Paramore can be found below.

TOUR DATES:

5/27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

5/28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

7/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

7/8 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

7/9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

7/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

7/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

7/15 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena *

7/16 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

7/19 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

7/20 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

7/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

7/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

7/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

7/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

7/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

7/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

8/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

8/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

* w/ Paramore