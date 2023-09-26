Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'

The performance was filmed live during the band’s sold-out show at The Wiltern Theater this past summer.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Beloved punk band The Interrupters share their performance video for “Alien (Live in Los Angeles)” filmed live during the band’s sold-out show at The Wiltern Theater this past summer.

Taken from their critically acclaimed album In The Wild (Epitaph, 2022), "Alien” is a timeless rock ballad with lyrics aimed at uniting the misfits and outcasts of the world. Aimee Interrupter’s raspy serenade is tangible with emotion as backing vocals gently wrap around her for haunting harmonies.

The dynamic vocalist explains, “Today, we are excited to share our performance of “Alien” from our headline show in Los Angeles this past summer. This is a song that is very near and dear to us. The last song off of our 2022 album, “In The Wild”. Our first ballad. I wrote this song about a lifetime of feeling like I don’t belong here… about growing up with trichotillomania, with no eyelashes or eyebrows for most of my life, unable to sleep due to lifelong idiopathic insomnia, an anxiety disorder, depression, complex PTSD, the list goes on… every day is still a fight to recover and to heal.

I’ve always felt like a spiritual being having a human experience and not the other way around. Having the opportunity to sing this song on stage at a sold out Wiltern Theater truly felt like a triumphant and healing moment. A room full of people who, maybe at some point in their lives also felt like they didn’t belong, all singing together, connected in this moment.  A moment that made me feel at home and less alone in the world… and for that, I am forever grateful."

In The Wild Deluxe is the follow-up to 2018’s Fight the Good Fight, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart. The album contained the smash hit “She’s Kerosene,” which entered the top five of Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart and has amassed over 96 million combined global streams to date.

During the COVID lockdown, Aimee Interrupter, partner and guitarist Kevin Bivona, and his younger twin brothers, Jesse (drums) and Justin (bass), built a home studio in their garage. In this cocoon-like environment, Aimee found the strength to confront the past and together the bandmates created their most personal album yet.

Gliding across a spectrum of breathless punk rock, doo-wop, gospel, dancehall and the band’s customary nods to the lineage of two-tone, the album is infused with an uplifting spirit. Guests include Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar, Hepcat and The Skints. The band penned the album’s 14 songs together and Kevin Bivona produced.

Watch the performance video here:

THE INTERRUPTERS TOUR DATES: Tickets on sale Click Here

September 27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater 

September 28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena 

September 29 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion 

September 30 – Syracuse, NY @ OnCenter War Memorial Arena

October 1 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavillion 

October 3 – North Little Rock, AR @ The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena 

October 4 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE 

October 5 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro 

October 6 – Springfield, MO @ The Shrine Mosque 

October 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion 

October 8 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port 

October 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ 

October 11 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena 

October 12 – Rapid City, SD @ The Summit Arena 

October 13 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center 

October 14 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena 

October 15 – Grand Hall Mankato, MN @ Mayo Systems Health Center Event Center 

October 17 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena 

October 18 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse 

October 19 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center 

October 20 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Center 

October 21 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center 

October 22 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center 

October 24 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks 

October 26 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena 

October 27 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre 

October 28 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit 

October 29 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine 




