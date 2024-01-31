Video: The High Hawks Share A New Music Video For 'Temperature Is Rising'

The High Hawks have premiered a new lyric video for their timely song "Temperature Is Rising."

Americana Highways premiered the video, writing that the song's "swaggery roots rock launches this probe into the confusion and conflict that we experience with the uncontrolled experiment we all live within – social media."

As we dive head first into another presidential election year, the song and video hit home ahead of the anticipated division tearing at the social fabric of this country. The song appears on their upcoming sophomore album, Mother Nature's Show, out February 16, 2024 on LoHi Records.

The song's co-writer, Tim Carbone, shares: "Social media has turned into a poison and it's played a large part in the disconnect and dissonance in our society. 'Temperature Is Rising' tries to chronicle and address that."

The High Hawks features Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth), Chad Staehly (Great American Taxi), Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades), Brian Adams (DeadPhish Orchestra), and Will Trask (Great American Taxi), all bring decades of recording and touring history to the project which they recorded during a snowy January at Minnesota's famed Pachyderm Studios.

The song sequence — a musical travelogue — takes the listener down Highway 61, the oft-called “Blues Highway” immortalized by Bob Dylan, that follows the Mississippi River from Minnesota to New Orleans, passing through St. Louis, Memphis and the Mississippi delta.

The rest of of the songs on Mother Nature's show represent a variety of musical stylings — from Southern, country and psychedelic rock to honky-tonk and even a ballad and a waltz — with The High Hawks' sonic cohesiveness claiming each style as their own.

﻿Pre-order CD/vinyl editions of the album via the LoHi store — all physical pre-orders (CD/vinyl) will be automatically entered for a chance to win win an Epiphone acoustic guitar autographed by the band: https://www.lohirecords.com/shop/the-high-hawks-mother-natures-show/

TOUR DATES:

THU, Feb. 15 – Frisco, CO – 10 Mile Music Hall +

FRI, Feb. 16 – Denver, CO – Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SAT, Feb. 17 – Boulder, CO – eTown Music Hall

SUN, Feb. 18 – Ft. Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre^

THU, Feb. 29 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom *

FRI, Mar. 1 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

SAT, Mar. 2 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed *

SUN, Mar. 3 — Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

TUE, May 7 — Portland, OR — Polaris Hall

WED, May 8 — Bend, OR — Domino Room

THU, May 9 — TBA

FRI, May 10 — Novato, CA — HopMonk%

SAT, May 11 — Auburn, CA — Odd Fellows Lodge@

SUN, May 12 — Santa Cruz, CA — Moe's Alley

THUR, June 27 - Blue Ox Music Festival - Eau Claire, WI

+ - w/ Chris Thompson and Friends

^ - w/ Wood Belly

* - supporting Greensky Bluegrass

% - w/ Jason Beard and the Whiskey Family Band

@ - w/ Broken Compass Bluegrass

Photo credit: Michael Weintrob