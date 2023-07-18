Video: That Chick Angel Shares Music Video for Viral Single 'One Margarita (Margarita Song)' 

That Chick Angel (Angel Laketa Moore) today shares the music video for her viral single "One Margarita (Margarita Song)."

Directed by Steve Terrell and filmed at her home in Los Angeles, the video is a raucous backyard romp with friends and features Angel's husband TankDontTok as the bartender. Angel's vivacious personality and undeniably magnetic rapport with TankDonTok - who she also cohosts a podcast "Is This Going To Cause an Argument" with - is on full display.

"One Margarita (Margarita Song)" is Angel's response to a slut-shaming sermon by an Evangelical Christian pastor better known as Sister Cindy on TikTok. After the sermon went viral, Angel decided to flip the message into one of empowerment and owning your sexuality. With the help of producers Carl Dixon (Casa Di) and Steve Terrell, "One Margarita (Margarita Song)" was created.

To date, the song's been streamed over 7 million times, has inspired countless lip sync videos, and has also garnered support from Cardi B and Lizzo. As a black female creator, Angel is fully owning her moment. “This was one of the first times that I felt like my content was resonating a lot with people who look nothing like me," she shared in an interview with WIRED.

Angel is currently on tour with her husband TankDontTok for their "Is This Going To Cause an Argument" podcast.

THAT CHICK ANGEL:

Angel Laketa Moore is an actress, host, influencer, and comedian. She most recently appeared on shows such as Netflix’s Atypical, AJ & The Queen, Disney’s Sydney to The Max & Saturdays, and CBS’ United States of Al & B Positive. She currently is the host of 3 successful weekly podcasts Here’s The Thing, Is This Going To Cause An Argument, and The Bald and The Beautiful.

In 2021, she hosted a 37 city US national tour, Slightly Problematic, headlined by Kevonstage. She shares the hilarity of being a mom to 4 boys and wife to her quick-witted husband on social media as That Chick Angel to over 900K followers across various platforms. Angel is represented by Realm Talent and Framework Entertainment. Angel was a series regular on HBO A Black Lady Sketch Show season 4.

CASA DI:

Casa Di (Carl Dixon) is a platinum selling music producer, TV & film editor. He has worked with the likes of Fall Out Boy, Jeezy, Chief Keef, Keri Hilson and more. He is signed to Mike Caren's Artist Publishing Group. Casa Di is also known for his viral sounds and has amassed over 230k followers on TikTok.

STEVE TERRELL:

Steve Terrell known as Official Steve Terrell, is a musician, songwriter, AND record producer. He’s the co-founder and CEO of House of EVO, a full service production company. His journey began with a remix for the song titled "Ride" by Somo in 2014. Since then, Terrell has had several viral hits including Beyoncé's "I’m On To See My Husband," and Lattos “My Man." As an Army veteran he approaches every project with the goal to complete a successful mission and evolve anything he does.

TOUR DATES:

Is This Going To Cause an Argument Podcast

July 21: Indianapolis, IN @ Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum

July 23: Lexington, Kentucky @ Black Box Theatre

July 27: Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

July 28: Washington, DC @ Union Stage

August 6: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 10: Chicago, IL @ The Promontory

August 12: New York, NY @ City Winery

Photo Credit: Ted Sun