Video: Tara Trudel Releases Visual Album 'Fractured Fairy Tales Remixed' With Emmy-Winning Talent

Tara Trudel, the noted children's music artist, is poised to captivate audiences with the visual album companion to her popular kids' release, "Fractured: Fairy Tales Remixed."

What makes this enchanting project even more exceptional is the participation of Emmy-winning and Emmy-nominated talent, creating a whimsical and innovative journey into the world of timeless fairy tales. Watch the visual album here, which promises to be a unique musical experience.

"Fractured: Fairy Tales Remixed" features a stellar ensemble of accomplished actor/comedians, including Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, known for her remarkable work on "Ted Lasso," "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," and her Emmy-nominated performances in "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and "The Amber Ruffin Show."

Joining her is Eddie Mujica, a double Emmy nominee and Emmy winner for his contributions to "The Talk." Emmy-nominated Chelsea Devantez, recognized for her work on "The Problem with Jon Stewart," is also a notable presence on the album.

This whimsical musical adventure also boasts other top-notch talents in its distinguished cast, including Carisa Barreca ("Girls Night In"), Neal Dandade ("Freestyle Wraps"), Mary Sohn ("A.P. Bio"), Niccole Thurman ("The Opposition with Jordan Klepper"), and Tara's sister and longtime collaborator, Rachel Trudel.

Tara Trudel, a versatile songwriter and composer based in Los Angeles, has an impressive musical background, teaching early childhood and elementary school music throughout Chicago for esteemed institutions such as The Merit School of Music and Chicago Public Schools.

Notably, during her tenure as a teaching artist for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Tara had the extraordinary opportunity to perform her students' original composition alongside the legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Later, she ventured into comedy and music as a Music Director with the Second City Touring Company, where she formed invaluable collaborations with some of her favorite artists.

Trudel's artistic contributions have garnered recognition across various platforms, with her work featured in prestigious events and platforms such as SXSW, Amazon Prime, Sony's Voces Nuevas, and Vulture's "Best Comedy Shorts of The Year." Her exceptional score for Chelsea Devantez's short film "BASIC" earned her the distinction of "Best Score" at both the LA Film Awards and the Festigious International Film Festival. Additionally, Tara is known for crafting delightful theme songs for children's books, including the New York Times bestselling "UNI THE UNICORN" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

About Tara Trudel:

Tara Trudel is a versatile songwriter and composer noted for her contributions to children's music and entertainment. With a rich teaching, theater, and comedy background, Tara's work has been recognized at esteemed platforms and events, making her a rising figure in the industry. Her debut visual album, "Fractured: Fairy Tales Remixed," promises an enchanting musical experience transcending generational boundaries.