Video: THE BLACK MOODS Reveal Music Video For New Single 'HEAVEN'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Phoenix, AZ-based modern rock trio THE BLACK MOODS will reveal the first taste of new music from their forthcoming third studio album due later this year with their new melodic and rhythmic track “HEAVEN.”

Out Friday, March 22 across digital platforms, “HEAVEN” was produced by duo Seth Reger (Ava Max, Bruno Mars) and Niko Mansikka-aho (Empire of The Sun, Common Kings) who also co-wrote the song with THE BLACK MOODS in Los Angeles in late 2023. Pre-save “HEAVEN” now at https://orcd.co/heaventbm.

“We wanted to take a different approach to the next record we made,” shares vocalist/guitarist JOSH KENNEDY. “With our last couple of albums, it was just the three of us going in and doing what we do live. ‘HEAVEN' was the first new track we started working on and we decided that we wanted to take advantage of the studio and add some modern elements, while still keeping the core of our basic rock'n'roll instincts. We aren't leaving behind what we do as a band, we are taking a step in a new direction, and trying new things. Variety is the spice of life.”

THE BLACK MOODS teamed up with longtime collaborator and friend Jim Louvau (Jerry Cantrell, Sebastian Bach, Orianthi) to direct the eye-catching music video for “HEAVEN,” out now. Filmed in various locations throughout downtown Phoenix, the video tells a tale of seduction and betrayal with several twists and turns. Watch it streaming now via YouTube HERE or below.

“The concept of the video for ‘HEAVEN' really came back to the ‘be careful what you wish for' kind of idea,” explains KENNEDY. “We wanted it to have the scenario of a situation that you think is going one way, but then takes a completely different turn. I took a pretty good beating in it, which was pure entertainment for the rest of the band and the crew. I also learned that duct tape doesn't let go that easy…”

THE BLACK MOODS have relentlessly brought their raw, amplified rock & roll to stages across North America having toured with acts including Shinedown, 311, Godsmack, Collective Soul, Jane's Addiction, The Dead Daisies and Gin Blossoms, along with appearances at rock festivals including Aftershock and KUPD's UFEST. The trio—rounded out by drummer Chico Diaz and bassist Jordan Hoffman—will next appear on stage opening for ZZ Top in Prescott, AZ on April 24 before embarking on a headlining summer tour across the Midwest including a stop at Brat Fest in Madison, WI. See full dates listed below or at https://www.theblackmoods.com/#tour.

The band recently collaborated with THE DOORS' guitarist Robby Krieger on a riveting cover of The Doors' “Roadhouse Blues” which was released in November 2023 and featured guest vocals from rock singer-songwriter Diamante. Previously the band has landed five singles in Billboard's Top 40 Active Rock radio charts including their hit single “Sunshine,” which peaked at #16.

THE BLACK MOODS 2024 Tour Dates

4/5 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

4/24 Prescott Valley, AZ – Findlay Toyota Center (w/ ZZ TOP)

5/10 Hildale, UT - Colorado City Music Festival 2024

5/21 Dallas, TX – Cheapsteaks

5/22 Tulsa, OK – Vanguard

5/23 St. Peters, MO – Diamond Music Hall

5/24 Joliet, IL – The Forge

5/25 Janesville, WI – The Back Bar

5/26 Madison, WI – Brat Fest

5/28 Des Moines, IA – Lefty's Live Music

5/29 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee

6/1 Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

6/6-8 Puerto Penasco, MX – Circus Mexicus

7/12 Knoxville, TN – Open Chord Music

7/13 Greenville, SC – Radio Room